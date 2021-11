The body of Lucas Baxter, 18, who was reported missing after last being seen on the UNG Dahlonega campus, has been recovered. According to a social media post from the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office, no foul play is suspected and an investigation is ongoing. Sheriff Stacy Jarrard asked for thoughts and prayers for Baxter's family and friends, as well as thanked local first responders for their help in locating Baxter.

DAHLONEGA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO