I think women founders need a drive that goes beyond money. At some point, the business is going to be doing well enough that comfort and finances isn’t going to be a motivator any longer. At this point, it’s easy to reach a point of settling for the comfortable instead of continuing to strive. For some businesses, that works just fine. As a female founder in today’s age, we are breaking glass ceilings and establishing exactly what women are capable of in business. I don’t think it’s fair for those who come behind us to settle for an OK business. We need to set the example of what it means to be a founder and business owner. That means establishing a strong, healthy, consistently growing business that is a valuable member of it’s community! Someone who is only driven by financial freedom isn’t going to achieve that.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO