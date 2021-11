CASPER, Wyo. — The presence of chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in three new Wyoming elk hunt areas, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Monday. The presence of the disease was confirmed based on testing of lymph node samples from three hunter-harvested bull elk. The disease was confirmed in Elk Hunt Area 98 in the Pinedale Region. That elk hunt area overlays Deer Hunt Area 138, where chronic wasting disease was confirmed in January.

