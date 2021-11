MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a $25 rebate on new purchases of the Endangered Resources license plate now through Dec. 31, 2021. Sales from the Endangered Resources license plate help protect Wisconsin’s rare species in need such as the state’s native cave bat population. Wisconsin is home to four cave bat species, all of which have been in steep decline since the discovery of white-nose syndrome, a fungal disease that causes extensive mortality in the species, in the state in 2014.

