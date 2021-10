Notice is hereby given that the Amador County Transportation Commission (ACTC) will hold a public hearing to consider transit needs in Amador County. Due to COVID-19, the hearing will be held during the Amador County Transportation Commission board meeting in-person or via Conference Call, on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., at which time and place any and all interested persons may be heard. All persons electing to speak should identify the route that is underserved, the population (number of citizens) that is underserved, and the geographic area that is underserved. Suggestions to resolving the deficiencies are encouraged.

AMADOR COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO