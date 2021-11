Hundreds of people opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates rallied Saturday at the Kansas Statehouse, encouraged by Republicans who see President Joe Biden s policies as a spur for higher turnout among conservative voters.The rally kicked off ahead of a rare weekend legislative committee hearing on mandates that affect as many as 100 million Americans. The hearing gave dozens of mandate opponents a chance to vent their frustration and anger both with the Democratic president's administration and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.The panel's name — the joint Committee on Government Overreach and the Impact of...

PROTESTS ・ 1 DAY AGO