Don’t Expect Supply-Chain or Price Relief Any Time Soon

By Milton Ezrati
manhattan-institute.org
 7 days ago

President Joe Biden, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have told the public not to worry over the recent inflation, which they insist is “transitory.” They link the problem to supply-chain constraints that they suggest will soon lift. Supply problems...

