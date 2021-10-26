CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Hey Midland Odessa–Happy Hallowthanksmas!

By Gunner
B93
B93
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I'm not sure why it still surprises me every single year... But every year (and seemingly earlier and earlier), our retail establishments are so ready to rush thru whatever the current holiday is coming up and get to the next one. Are we that bored and that rabidly impatient that we...

b93.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
B93

‘Squid Game’ Costumes Banned In Several Elementary Schools

Squid Game has quickly become one of Netflix’s most popular titles in history, with the streamer reporting 111 million viewers last week. It’s no surprise that the survival drama is dominating this year’s Halloween costume trends — nearly every character is dressed the same, donning candy-colored jumpsuits in either green or red. While this isn’t problematic for groups of adults looking for a simple, relevant group costume, elementary schools across the country — including the Fayetteville-Manlius School District near Syracuse, New York — are raising concerns over the impact the show is having on young children.
PANAMA CITY, FL
B93

Halloween Safety Tips: 5 Things To Keep In Mind For Trick Or Treat

We all want this weekend to be a safe and fun one for everyone, whether it's adults attending a "grown-up" Halloween party (remember--drink responsibly and if you've had a few--give the keys to someone else!!!)... Or the kids running around to a Halloween event going on, or trick-or-treating in the neighborhood. So here are a few suggestions, as it starts to get darker earlier with only a week away til time change:
HALLOWEEN
B93

Free Community Trick Or Treat Activities

Who says Halloween has to be celebrated just one day, why not have festivities all week long. Here is a list of activities going on starting as early as Wednesday for children to enjoy this Halloween:. 10/27 Purpose Church 7-8:30 1618 E Murphy St. Odessa. 10/29 Odessa College Tech 6p-9p...
ODESSA, TX
B93

Is Serving Turkey At A Thanksgiving Wedding Too Much Turkey IN 1 Week?

Leo and Rebecca Buzz Question - We are getting married next month around Thanksgiving and we are finalizing the MENU for the WEDDING and my husband want us to serve a Turkey Thanksgiving Meal. He feels it would be awesome to do being so close to Thanksgiving. I have reservations about doing a Thanksgiving MEAL...I feel it being so close to the actual Thanksgiving Day...who wants to eat a Thanksgiving meal TWICE in the same week? Just wanting your thoughts on the TURKEY MENU.....Is Serving Turkey At A Thanksgiving Wedding Too Much Turkey IN 1 Week?
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Government
Midland, TX
Government
City
Midland, TX
City
Lawn, TX
B93

20 Things To Do At Fiddlesticks Farms

When Fiddlesticks first opened the farm it was just a corn maze there was the big corn maze and a smaller easier maze for the kids. There were a few other activities but nothing like they have now. Fiddlesticks Farms is 10 acres full fun activities for the entire family. With concession stands, photo props and flower fields, you can spend the entire day out at Fiddlesticks. This will be the last weekend they will have fireworks on Saturday night. Since it's Halloween don't forget to dress up! You can sign up for the costume contest between 2pm and 4pm and the contest will begin at 4pm. You will also be able to trick or treat through the maze starting at 7:30pm. Please make sure only guests in FULL COSTUME are asking for candy. Parents are welcome & allowed to go through the maze with your kiddos! We do not haunt or spook our maze and would appreciate if guests in costume do not haunt or spook other guests.
HALLOWEEN
B93

Was She Able To Do The Big Texas Breakfast Burrito Challenge?

Yes, everything in Texas is is bigger, including our Burritos! And, in this particular case it's a breakfast burrito. When I saw this video pop up in my newsfeed I had to do a double take. I love when restaurants have an eating challenge. You know, the type of restaurants that say "Eat our 70 oz steak in 1 hour and you get it for free".
FOOD & DRINKS
B93

How To Create A Frightful Feast This Halloween

When we think about holiday food we always think about Thanksgiving and Christmas dishes, why not have some Halloween dishes. This year after a night of trick or treating or to get you in the spirit let the family enjoy a frightful feast. Lauren Nutting recently shared how to make a Frightful Feast with Midland Living Magazine.
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Grab A Dairy Queen Blizzard Today And Help CMN Here In The Permian Basin

Today is Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen! Thursday, October 28, 2021! And, that means you can help an awesome cause while having an awesome treat. Miracle Treat Day helps the Children's Miracle Network here in the Permian Basin. So, when you grab a BLIZZARD today from Dairy Queen, you are helping Medical Center Hospital here in the 432 and all donations stay here locally to help the kiddos of the Permian Basin.
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costume#Thanksgiving#Halloween Party#Lawn And Garden
B93

Permian Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Banner!. He is a 9-year-old...
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Just Found Out That My Man Always Drives By His Exe’s House

Leo and Rebecca Buzz Question - Been noticing that my MAN takes a certain road and route a lot when we are heading out somewhere. Didn't think much of it, but the other day I was talking to a friend and told her we are always driving down her street and she pointed out that my MAN"S EX lives on the same street as her! She told me THATS why he's always driving down that street. WOW...Call him out or is it stupid coincidence?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
B93

Permian Basin Fast Food Favorites

Everyone has their vices... Some people smoke (still--after all we know about it and what it does to our bodies--they still do it).... Some people drink. Some people shop. Some people are all up into video games... Etc etc. Everyone has their things. Personally--I like to EAT. And when I do--it's usually fast food because I'm always on the go. Here are a few of my personal favorites and some observations around Midland and Odessa with what we have here--and one I wish we had here:
MIDLAND, TX
B93

3 Texas Halloween Themed Costumes That Are Easy To Do!

Halloween is this weekend and you need a costume! I'm there with you. And, maybe you don't want to go out and spend a bunch of money on an elaborate costume. I think 'Do It Yourself' costumes are actually some of the best out there. So, you want a costume...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
B93

Lines Everywhere in Midland Texas-Why Isn’t THIS Line Shorter Than The Rest?

Doesn't matter what time of day... Doesn't matter which meal--breakfast, lunch, or dinner. If you're planning to eat out-you'd better allow yourself enough time to wait. Wait inside for a table, or wait in a drive-thru line. Because in Midland Texas--people LOVE to eat out. Constantly. As in--ALL THE TIME. And if it's a weekend and you're headed to McDonald's for breakfast and it's 9:50 am and you haven't left the house yet--forget it. By the time you get there and get thru the line--they'll be serving lunch. Unless you're smart enough to order on the app first and THEN head that way. Then you're probably safe. Which is what makes going to the grocery store such a head-scratcher here. Because with all this endless eating out and long lines and long waits at restaurants--NO ONE is eating at home or cooking at home. Well--rarely they are anyway. At least that's how it seems. With that logic, you'd think you'd be able to get thru the checkout lines at the grocery store in record time since everyone's at the restaurants.
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Free Family Fun In Odessa This Saturday

Odessa Parks and Recreation is hosting "Fun Fall '21" this Saturday Night. This free fun family event will take place at McKinney Park off I-20 in Odessa. The night will be full of entertainment for the entire family. The first act will start at 6:30pm. You will want to get out there early, Odessa Parks and Recreation will be giving out free bicycle helmets (while supplies last). You also want to get out early to make sure you get a great spot for the show. Feel free to bring lawn chair and blankets. There will be food trucks at the park that night. You can enjoy treats from Tasty Bones Rolling Kitchen, Sweet Traveler Patisserie, and El Tigre Birrieria.
ODESSA, TX
B93

Historical Acts That Have Played The Ector County Coliseum

Over the years the Ector County Coliseum has seen some very famous names walk through it's doors. These aren't all of them of course but these are some of the the biggest. Please feel free to add to the list in the comment. Below is the list of some of the biggest musical acts that have played at the Ector County Coliseum over the years and the years they played there.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
B93

Is She Abusing The Privilege of Having My House Key?

Leo and Rebecca Buzz Question - Is my girlfriend abusing the privilege of having my my house key! We obviously do not live together, but YES I gave her a key to my house. Well, the other day I noticed she had been there for lunch while I was not there which is no biggie but I noticed there was a lot of lunch bag trash. I asked her about it and it seems that she had a couple of other co-workers over for lunch as well. I didn't push the issue but it happened again. How do I approach this without being in the dog house.???
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
B93

The House From ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Is for Sale and It’s a Total Dream Home

The house from Wes Craven's classic horror movie A Nightmare on Elm Street is currently for sale — and it looks like a total dream, all things considered!. A Nightmare on Elm Street was released in 1984 and now 37 years later, the iconic house featured in the film's outdoor scenes is for sale. Although the movie takes place in Ohio, the real location of the A Nightmare on Elm Street house is actually in Los Angeles.
REAL ESTATE
B93

An Open Letter To Drivers On The Loop 250 and 191 in Midland

Now that I've been in West Texas for a year and a half, and have travelled these roads thru every season--I feel like I'm established enough to say: When you're on The Loop 250 or 191 and you're driving in the right lane and approaching an on-ramp with a car on it that's looking to merge--GET OVER!!! Move to the left lane to allow people to get on! I can't tell you how many times I've attempted to merge and have to hit my brakes because someone travelling in the right lane hasn't moved to let me on... I do understand that sometimes there are circumstances where you CAN'T get over because there is already a car or truck in the left lane next to you or near you--so there's nowhere you can go. That does happen from time to time. But most of the time you have the space-so please be courteous and scoot!
MIDLAND, TX
B93

B93

Midland, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy