73 Basketball Drills For Players And Coaches (2021 Up-date)

By edythestedman9
coloradopols.com
 8 days ago

The four English clubs that have experienced most at the Algerian’s wand of a remaining base tend to be Burnley, Watford, Southampton and West Brom. The 32-year-old suffered a thigh damage in PSG’s UEFA Champions League first leg against Chelsea and it has since been out of action. Close behind ended...

www.coloradopols.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Is Wolves vs Everton on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Wolves will be aiming to continue their unbeaten run when they welcome an Everton side who have suffered back-to-back defeats under Rafael Benitez. Bruno Lage’s side were denied a fourth consecutive win after Rodrigo’s late penalty salvaged a point for Leeds at Elland Road, but recent results have seen Wolves move up the table following three defeats to open the campaign. Everton conceded four late goals to slide to a shocking 5-2 home defeat to Watford last weekend, their second defeat on the bounce following a 1-0 home loss to West Ham. Benitez will be under pressure to secure a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte to Tottenham is another sliding doors moment for Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

What a difference a week makes. Seven days ago, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was hanging onto his job after hours of deliberation among Old Trafford’s key decision-makers resulted in a stay of execution. Solskjaer would remain in place even though, as senior United sources admitted, he had plenty of work to do to turn the season around. By the time that lukewarm show of support arrived late on Monday evening, Antonio Conte’s interest in the role was already no secret.Then, Manchester United beat Tottenham. Conte is now set to replace not Solskjaer but Nuno Espirito Santo, dismissed just 124 days...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jordan Henderson urges Liverpool fans to give Luis Suarez a ‘nice reception’

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admits Luis Suarez played a big role in his own career and believes the former Reds striker deserves the appreciation of Anfield.The Atletico Madrid player returns to his former home in the Champions League on Wednesday and looks set to start with Antoine Griezmann suspended.His only other previous visit as an opponent was for the famous 4-0 semi-final comeback against Barcelona when the circumstances of the occasion did not lend themselves to a warm reception either before or after the game.Suarez scored 82 goals in 133 appearances for Liverpool between 2011 and 2014 and was the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham march on with thumping win over 10-man Aston Villa

West Ham won 4-1 at Aston Villa to move into the top four in the Premier League and round off a wonderful week for David Moyes’ side.The Hammers defeated London rivals Tottenham last weekend and reached the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup with a penalty shoot-out victory against holders Manchester City, before putting 10-man Villa to the sword.Villa boss Dean Smith will feel everything that could go wrong did go wrong as his team slipped to a fourth successive Premier League defeat.Long-range strikes from Ben Johnson and Declan Rice saw Moyes’ men head into half-time in front, after Ollie Watkins...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Norwich’s misery deepens as Raphinha and Rodrigo seal Leeds victory

Raphinha and Rodrigo grabbed second-half goals to earn Leeds a 2-1 win that continued Norwich’s nightmare return to the Premier League.A crazy four-minute spell after the break settled the game as Marcelo Bielsa’s men picked up a second top-flight victory of the season.Raphinha opened the scoring in the 56th minute before Andrew Omobamidele levelled, but the Canaries succumbed to Rodrigo’s long-range effort that slipped through Tim Krul’s grasp as their winless run in the Premier League extended to 20 matches.Daniel Farke reacted to the 7-0 horror show at Chelsea by ditching the five at the back formation which had been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

David Moyes delighted by West Ham’s form but warns against complacency after win at Aston Villa

David Moyes reflected on a great week for West Ham but refused to get carried away after victory at Aston Villa left the club in the Premier League’s top four.Hammers boss Moyes saw his team defeat London rivals Tottenham last weekend and reach the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup with a penalty shoot-out victory against Manchester City, before a 4-1 rout of 10-man Villa took the Hammers within two points of second-placed Liverpool and level with City.Moyes said: “It’s been a great week. But you know what happens in football, it can quickly turn around and bite you.“But I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Solskjaer's tactical tweaks pay off as Man Utd return to winning ways

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took Manchester United south to play Tottenham with his job on the line but lives to fight another day after his decisions paid off handsomely in a 3-0 win. The pressure on the Norwegian was intense after last week's 5-0 horror show against Liverpool, in which Jurgen Klopp's men embarrassed their historic rivals. United travelled to London for Saturday's game after taking just one point from a possible 12 to fall well off the pace in the Premier League. AFP looks at three talking points after the win against Spurs lifted United back within touching distance of the top four.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Neil Warnock says he may never watch football again when he quits management

Neil Warnock will set a new record in English management on Tuesday night but admitted he may never watch football again once he hangs up his tracksuit.The 72-year-old Middlesbrough boss equalled Dario Gradi’s 1,601 games as a professional manager when he took charge of Saturday’s 2-0 Sky Bet Championship defeat by Birmingham, and will eclipse it at Luton.He will do so having enjoyed a hugely eventful career since he took charge of his first match at Scarborough, a 2-2 fourth division draw with Wolves in August 1987, but acutely aware of the mounting pressure in the modern game.Asked how he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Happy Halloween and Marcus Rashford’s birthday – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 31.HalloweenComing to a screen near you for #Halloween2021... pic.twitter.com/5Iz0m22Bqt— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 31, 2021'Tis the season for SCARING with @bmeado9! 🤣 👻 💀#HappyHalloween2021 everyone... pic.twitter.com/rVTeAmdcJp— Lionesses (@Lionesses) October 31, 2021FootballMarcus Rashford celebrated his birthday.This is 2️⃣4️⃣🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/AdRDM6t3lt— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 31, 2021A role model on and off the pitch 👑Happy 24th birthday to one of our own, @MarcusRashford! 🥳#MUFC pic.twitter.com/Yb9EFvBbK2— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 31, 2021Happy...
SOCCER
The Independent

Raul Jimenez strikes as Wolves see off sloppy Everton

Raul Jimenez bagged his first Molineux goal for over a year to inspire Wolves to a narrow 2-1 win over Everton.The forward, fit again after recovering from a life-threatening fractured skull 12 months ago, scored at home for the first time since October 2020.It was also his 50th goal for Wolves – and second of the season – as the Mexico international proved beyond doubt he has lost nothing following the horror injury.Max Kilman’s first goal for the hosts set them on their way and they now sit seventh in the Premier League.They lost four of their first five under...
PREMIER LEAGUE

