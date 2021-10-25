Israeli noshery Sherry Herring opens in NYC — with ‘no Sherry and no herring’

From poutine to ramen to chocolate, these clever bites (and a few classics) celebrate the cult-favorite pepper. It’s still green-chile season, and even though the first roadside stands are starting to close, you can still find the popular peppers making cameos on menus across town, bringing the heat to margaritas, chocolates, and everything in between. Of course, for a tried-and-true green chile dish, you can get burritos and chimichangas smothered in the good stuff at many of the area’s beloved Mexican restaurants. But if you’re looking to branch out, follow this Denver-area treasure map to find chile-infused dishes that are absolute fire.

DENVER, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO