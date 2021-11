Saturday, Oct. 23 was going to be a happy day of liberal solidarity. A broad coalition of some 200 groups were planning on heading to Washington to demonstrate on behalf of congressional passage of a pair of Democratic bills that claim to secure voting rights, as well as a proposal for statehood for the District of Columbia. The rally, organized by the “Declaration for American Democracy,” was expected to be a left-wing “feel good” event. Those present could demonize Republicans seeking to pass voter-integrity measures in various state legislatures and, like President Joe Biden himself, engage in hyperbolic smears about voter ID laws or efforts to restore guardrails to vote counting that was discarded in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic as being a new version of Jim Crow.

