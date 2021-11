Larry David is coming out of the pandemic the same way he entered it: Intractable, irascible, having learned nothing, and wanting nothing to do with anyone. Season 11 of HBO's cunning curmudgeon comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm will find Larry with a little less money (thanks to lawsuits in the wake of his spite-store debacle) and more problems (thanks to, well, karma). We asked showrunner/executive producer Jeff Schaffer to properly prep us for what's in store for the gang, especially after the world-disrupting events of 2020-21. "The pandemic and the time spent either in apartments alone or with family prompted a lot of introspection among a lot of people," sums up Schaffer. "Larry is not one of those people."

