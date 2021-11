(JTA) — One of the happiest nights I ever spent in synagogue was May 16, 2011, when my fellow congregants and I gathered to watch that night’s episode of “Jeopardy!”. One of our members, Rabbi Joyce Newmark, was a contestant, but of course she hadn’t been able to tell us the results of a game taped months before. She sat stone-faced as her televised self ripped through category after category and nailed the Final Jeopardy! question: “What is liberal arts?”

