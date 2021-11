Over the last 100 years, the number of Black farmers has dropped precipitously. Most estimates report that Black farmers have lost more than 12 million acres of land in the last century, or 90 percent of their previous holdings. One study calculated the lost profits that would have gone to Black farmers and their descendants as being more than $90 billion. This massive shift has several sources—property title issues, the Torrens Acts and historical discrimination from the USDA among them. And although there are multiple causes, the end result is the same: fewer Black farmers, erosion of Black-owned land and an evaporating traditional-knowledge base lost to time. Today, there are approximately 45,000 Black farmers in the US, down from nearly one million in 1920.

