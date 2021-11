Warp Frog’s VR hit, Blade And Sorcery, is coming to Oculus Quest 2 next month. The physics-driven VR combat simulator launches on the standalone headset on November 4 for $19.99 as a separate, standalone version called Blade & Sorcery: Nomad. The game still features a sandbox mode in which you can experiment with both melee and magic-based combat in hilarious and often very violent ways. Blade And Sorcery was one of the first games to really explore what physics-driven VR combat could feel like, and it’s still a hugely popular release on SteamVR as a result. Check out the trailer for the Quest 2 version below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO