NFL

'Defense is kind of like a dog chasing a car': Tom Brady makes fun of defensive players on ESPN's 'Manningcast'

Las Cruces Sun-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Brady might have some explaining to do when he sees the defensive players at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' headquarters. During his guest appearance on the Peyton and Eli Manning "Monday Night Football" broadcast on ESPN2, Brady talked about the bounty one Bucs fan received for returning his 600th career touchdown...

www.lcsun-news.com

