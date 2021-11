DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds has signed the State of Iowa onto a lawsuit challenging one of the Covid-19 vaccination mandates President Biden has proposed. “I do not believe in mandating vaccines. I’ve been very clear about that,” Reynolds said recently during a news conference inside a manufacturing plant in Adel. “I’ve been vaccinated. We continue to encourage (vaccinations). It’s our best defense in addressing Covid-19 and the delta variant, but I believe that that is a personal choice.”

