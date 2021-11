Most Puerto Ricans know too well what life-or-death consequences come with living without power. The island suffered the largest blackout in U.S. history after Hurricane Maria destroyed its electrical grid in 2017. But power outages are still a daily occurrence there, lasting hours and sometimes days. More than 4,000 people took to the streets in the capital of San Juan recently to protest the utility responsible, LUMA Energy.

