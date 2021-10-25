CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huangjinsan ameliorates adenine-induced chronic kidney disease by regulating metabolic profiling.

Chronic kidney disease is an increasingly serious public health problem worldwide. Our recent studies have shown that Huangjinsan has a renal protective effect on chronic kidney disease, but the specific mechanism by which this effect occurs is not clear. To study the therapeutic effect of Huangjinsan on chronic kidney disease and...

physiciansweekly.com

Role of air pollution in chronic kidney disease: an update on evidence, mechanisms and mitigation strategies.

Air pollution results from a variable and complex mixture of harmful gases and suspended particles and is the most worrisome of all environmental hazards. It is implicated in several non -communicable diseases and is recognized to be a public health problem. Though the initial exposure to air pollution is through the respiratory system, kidneys are thought to be exposed to higher concentrations owing to their filtration function. Chronic kidney disease is the insidious end result of several disease processes which cumulatively form a large healthcare burden, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. There is a growing body of evidence that air pollution may be a contributing factor that leads to CKD by not only its direct effects, but can also compound the effect of other factors/diseases causing kidney injury. PM exposure particularly has been implicated, although there is some evidence regarding other air pollutants as well. These pollutants are thought to act on kidneys through several interlinked systemic pathways and mechanisms which individually and collectively damage the nephrons. Long-term exposures seem to gradually diminish renal function and lead to end-stage renal disease. A thorough understanding of the mechanism of kidney injury is the key for formulating and implementing effective strategies for reducing this burden. Maintaining the air quality, promoting education, improving health quality and promotion of targeted nephroprotective measures through effective policy and research support are required in addressing this global public health problem.
ScienceAlert

New Study Reveals Zinc Really Might Help Treat a Cold, But There's a Catch

In 1771, the German physician Hieronymus David Gaubius introduced the western scientific community to "a medication with many promises" – zinc. More than 200 years later, we can find it amongst the many supplements on pharmacy shelves. It's even known to be one of the rare things that might help fight off a common cold. Or does it? Evidence for zinc supplement use is limited, study results have been mixed, and dosage, formulation and length of prescription have not been investigated properly to date. A new meta-analysis of 28 randomized controlled trials has now strengthened the notion that supplementing zinc could prevent symptoms and...
physiciansweekly.com

Preoperative risk factors for deep vein thrombosis in knee osteoarthritis patients undergoing total knee arthroplasty.

To analyze the risk factors for preoperative deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in knee osteoarthritis (OA) patients undergoing total knee arthroplasty (TKA). In this retrospective study, a total of 584 knee OA patients undergoing TKA were enrolled. General information, medical records and preoperative laboratory examination results of the patients were collected. According to the results of Doppler ultrasonography for the lower extremities, the patients were divided into DVT group and non-DVT group. Univariate and multivariate logistic regression were used to identify independent risk factors for preoperative DVT in knee OA patients undergoing TKA.
Nature.com

Deletion of soluble epoxide hydrolase suppressed chronic kidney disease-related vascular calcification by restoring Sirtuin 3 expression

Vascular calcification is common in chronic kidney disease (CKD) and contributes to cardiovascular disease (CVD) without any effective therapies available up to date. The expression of soluble epoxide hydrolase (sEH) is different in patients with and without vascular calcification. The present study investigates the role of sEH as a potential mediator of vascular calcification in CKD. Both Ephx2âˆ’/âˆ’ and wild-type (WT) mice fed with high adenine and phosphate (AP) diet were used to explore the vascular calcification in CKD. Compared with WT, deletion of sEH inhibited vascular calcification induced by AP. sEH deletion also abolished high phosphorus (Pi)-induced phenotypic transition of vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs) independent of its epoxyeicosatrienoic acids (EETs) hydrolysis. Further gene expression analysis identified the potential role of Sirtuin 3 (Sirt3) in the sEH-regulated VSMC calcification. Under high Pi treatment, sEH interacted with Sirt3, which might destabilize Sirt3 and accelerate the degradation of Sirt3. Deletion of sEH may preserve the expression of Sirt3, and thus maintain the mitochondrial adenosine triphosphate (ATP) synthesis and morphology, significantly suppressing VSMC calcification. Our data supported that sEH deletion inhibited vascular calcification and indicated a promising target of sEH inhibition in vascular calcification prevention.
physiciansweekly.com

Anemia is related to osteoporosis in Chinese type 2 diabetic patients.

Both anemia and osteoporosis are common in type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). However, the relationship between them remains to be determined. This study showed that anemia was related to osteoporosis in male and female T2DM patients. Diabetes patients with anemia should also be wary of osteoporosis. Anemia and osteoporosis are...
physiciansweekly.com

Thermal ablation combined with transarterial chemoembolization for hepatocellular carcinoma: What is the right treatment sequence?

The combination treatment regimen of thermal ablation (TA) and transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) has gained a place in treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) lesions > 3 cm unsuitable for surgery. Despite a high heterogeneity in the currently used treatment protocols, the pooled results of combined treatments seem to outperform those of TA or TACE alone. TACE preceding TA has been studied extensively, while results of the reverse treatment sequence are lacking. In this retrospective cohort study we compared the two treatment sequences.
physiciansweekly.com

Plasma fatty acid-binding protein 7 concentration correlates with depression/anxiety, cognition, and positive symptom in patients with schizophrenia.

Because of the involvement of the brain in the pathophysiology of psychiatric disorders, obtaining information on the biochemical features that directly contribute to symptoms is challenging. The present study aimed to assess fatty acid-binding protein 7 (FABP7) expressed specifically in the brain and detectable in the peripheral blood and to investigate the correlation between blood FABP7 concentration and symptoms. We recruited 30, 29, and 35 patients with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression and evaluated using the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS), Young Mania Rating Scale (YMRS), and Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAMD-21), respectively. Plasma FABP7 concentrations correlated with PANSS scores (R = 0.3305, p < 0.001) but not with other scales. In the analysis of the relationship between five dimensions of schizophrenia symptoms derived from the PANSS 5-factor model and measured plasma FABP7 concentrations, severities of depression/anxiety, cognition, and positive symptom were significantly correlated with plasma FABP7 concentrations. Further molecular investigation of the functional and kinetic analyses of FABP7 is necessary to understand the relationship of this protein with schizophrenia pathology. Nevertheless, the present study suggests that FABP7 can be a biological indicator reflecting the pathogenesis of schizophrenia and has potential applications as a biomarker for diagnosis and symptom assessment.
physiciansweekly.com

Effects of Iron Supplementation on Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder in Children Treated with Methylphenidate.

To evaluate the effect of iron on the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, treated with methylphenidate. This double-blind, randomized placebo-controlled clinical trial was performed on 50 children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder under the treatment of methylphenidate, with ferritin levels below 30 ng/ml and absence of anemia. They were randomly assigned into two groups of ferrous sulfate and placebo, for 12 weeks. Conners’ Parent Rating Scale (CPRS) was used to assess the outcome in the first, sixth, and twelfth weeks.
physiciansweekly.com

Progressive decline of function in renal allografts with normal one year biopsies: Gene expression studies fail to identify a classifier.

By Walter D Park,Dean Y Kim,Martin L Mai,Kunam S Reddy,Thomas Gonwa,Margaret S Ryan,Loren P Herrera Hernandez,Maxwell L Smith,Xochiquetzal J Geiger,Sandor Turkevi-Nagy,Lynn D Cornell,Byron H Smith,Walter K Kremers,Mark D Stegall. Histologic findings on 1-year biopsies such as inflammation with fibrosis and transplant glomerulopathy predict renal allograft loss by 5 years. However,...
wnypapers.com

The 'PodoSighter' uses AI to identify a key indicator of early kidney disease

Journal is highlighting this artificial intelligence advance on the cover of the November issue. In the early stages of kidney disease, a specialized type of kidney cell called the podocyte undergoes damaging changes in both its structure and function. Those changes are key indicators of the ultimately devastating damage that end-stage renal disease can cause, but these specialized cells are difficult to detect.
physiciansweekly.com

Oridonin regulates the polarized state of Kupffer cells to alleviate nonalcoholic fatty liver disease through ROS-NF-κB.

Oridonin (Ori) is a kind of diterpenoid small molecule, but its role in nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has not been reported yet. This study aimed to explore the pharmacological function of Ori in liver protection through the reactive oxygen species (ROS)-mediated polarization of Kupffer cells (KCs). In the present work, KCs were adopted for study in vitro. To be specific, LPS and IFN-γ were utilized to induce M1 polarization, then the influence of Ori intervention on the expression of inflammatory factors IL-1β, IL-6 and TNF-α was detected by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), that of CD86 and P65 was measured through fluorescence staining, that of p-P65 and p-P50 was detected by Western blotting (WB) assay, and ROS expression was measured by using the DCFH-DA probe. The C57BL/6J mice were fed with the high fat diet (HFD) to construct the NAFLD model, and intervened with Ori. The blood glucose (BG), body weight (BW), food intake and water intake of mice were monitored; meanwhile, glucose and insulin tolerance tests were conducted. The liver tissues of mice were subjected to H&E staining and oil red O staining. Moreover, the serum ALT, AST and TG levels in mice were monitored, the CD86 and CD206 levels were measured through histochemical staining, the expression of inflammatory factors was detected by ELISA, and the p-P65 and p-P50 protein levels were detected by WB assay. Ori suppressed the M1 polarization of KCs, reduced the levels of inflammatory factors, and decreased the expression of ROS, p-P65 and p-P50. In animal experiments, Ori improved lipid deposition and liver injury in the liver tissues of NAFLD mice, increased the proportion of M2 cells (up-regulated CD206 expression), reduced that of M1 cells (down-regulated CD86 expression), and decreased the serum ALT, AST and TG levels. This study discovered that Ori suppressed ROS production and regulated the M1 polarization of KCs, thus protecting the liver in NAFLD.
physiciansweekly.com

Chemical profiles of the active fraction from Prinsepia utilis Royle leaves and its anti-benign prostatic hyperplasia evaluation in animal models.

The Prinsepia utilis Royle leaves (P. utilis) is a folk herb used for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) control by ethnic minorities for centuries in China with rich in resources. Our previous studies have confirmed the anti-BPH effect of its water extract (QCJ) and the active fraction (Fr. B) separated from the QCJ by animal test. The Fr. B from P. utilis should be a potential candidate for BPH control.
healthing.ca

Hotter temperatures linked to more kidney disease

Renal diseases were declared a global health issue in 2017 by The Lancet, which estimated 2.6 million deaths were caused by poor kidney function. An increase in outdoor temperature contributed to more than 200,000 cases of kidney disease in Brazil, according to a new study. The study from the Planetary...
physiciansweekly.com

Self-Reported Cataract Surgery Linked to All-Cause Mortality

THURSDAY, Oct. 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Self-reported cataract surgery is associated with all-cause mortality and vascular-related mortality, according to a study published online Oct. 25 in the British Journal of Ophthalmology. Yifan Chen, M.D., Ph.D., from the Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital in Guangzhou, China, and colleagues used data from...
Nature.com

Women and other risk factors for chronic kidney disease of unknown etiology in Thailand: National Health Examination V Survey

There are limited data on chronic kidney disease of unknown etiology (CKDu) from Southeast Asia. Initially described in working age men, a common approach to detect CKDu that includes all adults has recently been proposed. We determined the prevalence, and risk factors for CKDu using data from a cross-sectional, nationally representative survey of the adult population of Thailand. We used a proxy for CKDu as age"‰<"‰70 with impaired kidney function (eGFR"‰<"‰60) in the absence of diabetes and hypertension (CKDu1) and heavy proteinuria (CKDu2). Prevalence estimates were probability-weighted for the Thai population. The associations between risk factors and CKDu or elderly subjects with eGFR"‰<"‰60 without traditional causes were assessed by multivariable logistic regression. Of 17,329 subjects, the prevalence were: eGFR"‰<"‰60, 5.3%; CKDu1 0.78%; CKDu2, 0.75%. CKDu differed by 4.3-folds between regions. Women, farmers/laborers, older age, gout, painkillers, rural area, and stones were independent risk factors for CKDu. Women, age, rural, gout, painkillers were significant risk factors for both CKDu and elderly subjects. These data collected using standardized methodology showed that the prevalence of CKDu in Thailand was low overall, although some regions had higher risk. Unlike other countries, Thai women had a two-fold higher risk of CKDu.
deseret.com

Scientists reveal how often fully vaccinated people spread COVID-19 at home

Fully vaccinated people can catch the novel coronavirus and spread it to those living in their homes, experts in the United Kingdom warned this week. People who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can spread the virus in their homes as much as those who were not vaccinated, according to a new study.
technologynetworks.com

Appeal Made for Tighter Regulation of Infectious Disease Research

COVID-19 has killed close to 5 million people worldwide, and the crisis has given rise to uncertainties about both the origins of the virus and how to respond to future pandemics. Much of the uncertainty swirls around responsibility and risk: How should scientists conduct infectious disease research now? Experts in a range of disciplines including political science, arms control, and biology have called for tighter regulation of the enterprise, with some calling for an end to certain areas—like “gain of function” investigations—altogether.
physiciansweekly.com

The role of muscle depletion and visceral adiposity in HCC patients aged 65 and over undergoing TACE.

The incidence of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) has been increasing among the elderly populations. Trans-arterial chemoembolization (TACE), a widely used first-line non-curative therapy for HCCs is an issue in geriatrics. We investigated the prognosis of elderly HCC patients treated with TACE and determined the factors that affect the overall survival. We...
