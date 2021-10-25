EVALUATING PREDICTION METHODS FOR GLOMERULAR FILTRATION TO OPTIMISE DRUG DOSES IN OBESE AND NON-OBESE PATIENTS.

Air pollution results from a variable and complex mixture of harmful gases and suspended particles and is the most worrisome of all environmental hazards. It is implicated in several non -communicable diseases and is recognized to be a public health problem. Though the initial exposure to air pollution is through the respiratory system, kidneys are thought to be exposed to higher concentrations owing to their filtration function. Chronic kidney disease is the insidious end result of several disease processes which cumulatively form a large healthcare burden, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. There is a growing body of evidence that air pollution may be a contributing factor that leads to CKD by not only its direct effects, but can also compound the effect of other factors/diseases causing kidney injury. PM exposure particularly has been implicated, although there is some evidence regarding other air pollutants as well. These pollutants are thought to act on kidneys through several interlinked systemic pathways and mechanisms which individually and collectively damage the nephrons. Long-term exposures seem to gradually diminish renal function and lead to end-stage renal disease. A thorough understanding of the mechanism of kidney injury is the key for formulating and implementing effective strategies for reducing this burden. Maintaining the air quality, promoting education, improving health quality and promotion of targeted nephroprotective measures through effective policy and research support are required in addressing this global public health problem.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO