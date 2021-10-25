CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EVALUATING PREDICTION METHODS FOR GLOMERULAR FILTRATION TO OPTIMISE DRUG DOSES IN OBESE AND NON-OBESE PATIENTS.

The most suitable method for predicting the glomerular filtration rate (GFR) in obesity is currently debated. Therefore, multiple GFR/creatinine clearance prediction methods were applied to (morbidly) obese and non-obese patients ranging from moderate renal impairment to glomerular hyperfiltration and their predictions were rated based on observed fosfomycin pharmacokinetics, as model drug...

