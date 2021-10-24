CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozzy Osbourne And Sharon’s Story Headed To The Big Screen

Music News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story of Ozzy Osbourne and his wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, will be the subject of an upcoming feature film, according to Variety....

Loudwire

These Ozzy Osbourne Album Covers Are Now 500 Piece Puzzles

Ozzy Osbourne's first four solo albums are now 500 piece puzzles. Many artists have come out with puzzles, including Metallica who has 500 piece puzzles for their albums Kill 'Em All, Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets, ...And Justice For All, as well as their albums from the 2000s, St. Anger, Death Magnetic, and Hardwired...to Self-Destruct.
985theriver.com

Writer & producer revealed for upcoming Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne biopic

More details have been announced about the upcoming Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne biopic. According to Variety, the film will be produced Polygram Entertainment in partnership with Osbourne Media, the company of Ozzy and Sharon’s children Jack and Aimee. Sony Pictures is also handling development. Meanwhile, the film’s script will be...
Collider

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's Lives and Relationship Getting Biopic Movie

In a long line of rockstar biopics, it looks like Ozzy Osbourne is next at bat. Variety reports that the former Black Sabbath frontman will be the subject of an upcoming biopic from Oscar-nominated writer Lee Hall, following his decades-long bond with manager and wife Sharon Osbourne, a pairing that exploded to popularity in the early 2000s with their reality show, The Osbournes.
Sharon Osbourne
Jack Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne
NME

Watch animated video for Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy Kilmister’s reworked ‘Hellraiser’ duet

Ozzy Osbourne has released the animated music video for his duet with the late Motörhead frontman Lemmy. Last month, Ozzy revealed that he’d made a new version of his 1991 solo song featuring Lemmy’s vocals alongside his as part of a tribute to the late rock star. The track appears on the expanded 30th anniversary reissue of Osbourne’s ‘No More Tears’ album, which was released on September 17.
antiMUSIC

Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Diary Of A Madman' For 40th Anniversary

Ozzy Osbourne is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his acclaimed sophomore solo album, "Diary Of A Madman", with a special expanded digital reissue. The digital reissue will be released on November 5th and will include live versions of "Flying High Again," and "Believer", which have previously been unavailable digitally. In...
hennemusic.com

Ozzy Osbourne tops the hennemusic Hot 10

Ozzy Osbourne tops this week’s hennemusic Hot 10. The rocker is sharing details about the upcoming release of an expanded 40th anniversary digital edition of his 1981 classic, “Diary Of A Madman.”. Read all about it in this week’s top story!. The HH10 is a list of the most-viewed rock...
metalinjection

ZAKK WYLDE To Play On Every Song On OZZY OSBOURNE's New Album

The new Ozzy Osbourne album reportedly features guitarist Zakk Wylde on every single song. This stands in very stark contrast to Ozzy's 2020 album Ordinary Man, which featured Zakk Wylde on exactly zero songs. According to Blabbermouth, the rumor stems from someone asking if Wylde would be featured on every...
FMX 94.5

26 Years Ago: Ozzy Osbourne Releases Comeback Album ‘Ozzmosis’

Today no one really takes rock and roll retirement seriously, but when Ozzy Osbourne announced his 1991 album No More Tears was going to be his swan song fans took it to heart, especially since the tour that followed was called No More Tours. But Ozzy soon realized that being back home was far less fun than being on the road and playing for adoring audiences was far preferable to watching the History Channel for hours on end. So Osbourne put a new band together and on Oct. 24, 1995 he released his seventh studio album, Ozzmosis, which put him right back at the top of the metal hierarchy four years after he announced his initial retirement.
klbjfm.com

Ozzy Osbourne shares 3 rare ‘Down To Earth’ tracks for 20th annniversary

Ozzy Osbourne has shared three rare tracks from the digital edition of his 2001 album, “Down To Earth,” which was recorded in Los Angeles and produced by Tim Palmer. “Down To Earth” featured a lineup that included Ozzy’s longtime collaborator and guitarist Zakk Wylde along with then-future Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and Faith No More drummer Mike Bordin.
Comments / 0

Community Policy