Elevation transposition method for superficialization of the basilic vein achieves better patency rate than tunnel transposition.

About 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year. The vast majority of cases (90–95 percent) will be type 2 diabetes, a chronic health condition that can lead to heart disease, kidney disease, vision loss, and more. For a subset of these patients, it doesn't have to be that way. A huge amount of research in recent years has demonstrated that type 2 diabetes can be reversed in the body, with a range of dieting methods and other kinds of lifestyle interventions sending the disease into remission. It is, however, quite hard to know for sure how many people are able to...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO