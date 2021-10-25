CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Elevation transposition method for superficialization of the basilic vein achieves better patency rate than tunnel transposition.

By References PubMed
physiciansweekly.com
 8 days ago

To compare the tunnel transposition and elevation transposition methods used for superficialization of the basilic vein in terms of complication and patency rates. This retrospective study included patients who underwent two-stage basilic vein transposition between August 2016 and December 2019. Patients were categorized into brachial-basilic fistula tunnel transposition (n=32) and elevation...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Scientists reveal how often fully vaccinated people spread COVID-19 at home

Fully vaccinated people can catch the novel coronavirus and spread it to those living in their homes, experts in the United Kingdom warned this week. People who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can spread the virus in their homes as much as those who were not vaccinated, according to a new study.
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Thermal ablation combined with transarterial chemoembolization for hepatocellular carcinoma: What is the right treatment sequence?

The combination treatment regimen of thermal ablation (TA) and transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) has gained a place in treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) lesions > 3 cm unsuitable for surgery. Despite a high heterogeneity in the currently used treatment protocols, the pooled results of combined treatments seem to outperform those of TA or TACE alone. TACE preceding TA has been studied extensively, while results of the reverse treatment sequence are lacking. In this retrospective cohort study we compared the two treatment sequences.
CANCER
physiciansweekly.com

AFib After PCI: Rivaroxaban Monotherapy Safe, Effective

Benefits increased as time from stenting to enrollment increased. Rivaroxaban monotherapy was as safe and effective as combination treatment with rivaroxaban plus an antiplatelet agent (either aspirin or a P2Y12 inhibitor) in a subgroup of patients enrolled in the AFIRE trial who had atrial fibrillation (AFib) after coronary stenting, with no increases in thrombotic events. Further, these benefits increased as time between stenting and study enrollment increased.
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Dueling Dual Antiplatelets: Which is Better for Secondary Stroke Prevention in CYP2C19 Loss-of Function Carriers?

Ticagrelor lowered the risk of recurrent stroke at 90 days better than clopidogrel in patients suffering previous stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA) who are CYP2C19 loss-of-function carriers, according to results from the CHANCE-2 study published in The New England Journal of Medicine. Researchers also found that while the risk of moderate-to-severe bleeding did not differ significantly, ticagrelor carried a slightly higher incidence of total bleeding events.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transposition#Basilic Vein#Elevation#Chang Gung University#Taiwan#Thoracic#Depar
MedicalXpress

Steroid injection no better for long-term carpal tunnel symptoms

(HealthDay)—At five years, symptom severity does not differ, but rates of subsequent surgical treatment are lower in patients with idiopathic carpal tunnel syndrome receiving local methylprednisolone injection versus saline placebo injection, according to a study published online Oct. 22 in JAMA Network Open. Manfred Hofer, from Kristianstad Hospital in Sweden,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EurekAlert

UTSW scientists eliminate key Alzheimer’s feature in animal model

A study by UT Southwestern researchers finds that changing the biochemistry of parts of brain cells abolished the formation of amyloid beta plaques in a mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease. The finding, published in eLife, might eventually lead to treatments that prevent the memory-robbing condition in humans. “We envision that...
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Neurovascular structure-adjacent frozen-section examination robotic-assisted radical prostatectomy: outcomes from 500 consecutive cases in the UK.

By Jonathan Noël,Neil H Spencer,Siya Lodia,Seiver Karim,Surina Taneja,Darius Moghanchizadeh,Arvind Nayak,Ashwin Tamhankar,Seema Angra,Rajiv Swamy,Samita Agarwal,Ashish Narula,Tim Lane,Jim Adshead,Nikhil Vasdev. The purpose is to report the United Kingdom’s largest single-centre experience of robotically assisted laparoscopic radical prostatectomies (RALP), using the neurovascular structure-adjacent frozen-section (NeuroSAFE) technique. We describe the utilisation and outcomes of...
WORLD
physiciansweekly.com

Progressive decline of function in renal allografts with normal one year biopsies: Gene expression studies fail to identify a classifier.

By Walter D Park,Dean Y Kim,Martin L Mai,Kunam S Reddy,Thomas Gonwa,Margaret S Ryan,Loren P Herrera Hernandez,Maxwell L Smith,Xochiquetzal J Geiger,Sandor Turkevi-Nagy,Lynn D Cornell,Byron H Smith,Walter K Kremers,Mark D Stegall. Histologic findings on 1-year biopsies such as inflammation with fibrosis and transplant glomerulopathy predict renal allograft loss by 5 years. However,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
ScienceAlert

Achieving Type 2 Diabetes Reversal Seems Way More Common Than Scientists Realized

About 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year. The vast majority of cases (90–95 percent) will be type 2 diabetes, a chronic health condition that can lead to heart disease, kidney disease, vision loss, and more. For a subset of these patients, it doesn't have to be that way. A huge amount of research in recent years has demonstrated that type 2 diabetes can be reversed in the body, with a range of dieting methods and other kinds of lifestyle interventions sending the disease into remission. It is, however, quite hard to know for sure how many people are able to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
eturbonews.com

Losartan High Blood Pressure Medication Now Recalled

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is recalling all lots of its prescription losartan tablets, in 50 mg and 100 mg strengths, after tests found an azido impurity (5-(4′-((5-(azidomethyl)-2-butyl-4-chloro-1H imidazol-1-yl)methyl)-[1,1′-biphenyl]-2-yl)-1H tetrazole) above the acceptable limit. Long-term exposure to the impurity at levels above what is considered safe could potentially increase the risk of cancer.
HEALTH
US News and World Report

What Are the First Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?

Symptoms can be hard to spot and difficult to diagnose but early clues are emerging. Pancreatic cancer is so difficult to treat in large part because it often isn't discovered until the disease has spread to other parts of the body, as there's no effective screening. That's because in many cases there are no signs or symptoms until the cancer has reached an advanced stage. In November 2020, advanced pancreatic cancer claimed the life of "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek following many months of treatment.
CANCER
althealthworks.com

“This antibiotic will ruin you” – A Woman Had to Undergo 20 Surgeries to Repair Damage This Common Drug Caused. (FDA issued a warning too late…)

These antibiotics received countless warnings time and time again. Since 1992 consumers have reported the devastating effects they can have on the body, and yet the FDA did nothing. In 2016, the drug warning was finally updated to include the reports, but for many it was too late, and for some, this class of drugs is still being prescribed despite the unnecessary risks.
HEALTH
techstartups.com

Ireland, the most vaccinated nation in the European Union with a 91% vaccination rate, now has the highest number of covid patients in hospitals in seven months

Since the pandemic began over 18 months ago, health experts have repeatedly said that we will achieve herd immunity when about 70% of the population is immune to SARS-CoV-2, either through vaccination or natural immunity by having Covid-19. Unfortunately after ten months of mass vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 and nearly 7...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

China manufacturing warning to the world

China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
ECONOMY
Health

4 Foods That Cause Constipation, According to Experts

Unless you've been blessed with a perfectly regular digestive system regardless of what you eat, you probably know that what goes into your body has a huge impact on what comes out of it—and that it could exacerbate constipation. But before you start limiting your diet to water and prunes,...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 60, Do Not Take This OTC Medication Every Day, Officials Say

As you get older, you're more likely to have a number of medications you take every day to address ongoing health issues. Some of these are likely prescribed by your doctor, while others may be over-the-counter (OTC) medications or vitamins that are thought to be beneficial to your day-to-day activities. But are you regularly taking something you shouldn't be? U.S. officials are now recommending that anyone over the age of 60 remove one very common OTC med from their daily routine altogether, because it might end up more harmful than beneficial for older adults. Read on to find out what medication you should not be taking every day.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy