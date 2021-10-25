WEIGHT-BASED INSULIN DURING AND AFTER IV INSULIN INFUSION REDUCES RATES OF REBOUND HYPERGLYCEMIA WHEN TRANSITIONING TO SUBCUTANEOUS INSULIN IN THE MICU.
Hyperglycemia often occurs after transition from intravenous insulin infusion (IVII) to subcutaneous insulin. Weight-based basal insulin initiated earlier in the course of the IVII in the MICU, and a weight-based basal-bolus regimen post-IVII, can potentially improve post-IVII glycemic control by 48 hours. This prospective study included 69 MICU patients...www.physiciansweekly.com
Comments / 0