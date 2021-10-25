CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

WEIGHT-BASED INSULIN DURING AND AFTER IV INSULIN INFUSION REDUCES RATES OF REBOUND HYPERGLYCEMIA WHEN TRANSITIONING TO SUBCUTANEOUS INSULIN IN THE MICU.

By References PubMed
physiciansweekly.com
 8 days ago

Hyperglycemia often occurs after transition from intravenous insulin infusion (IVII) to subcutaneous insulin. Weight-based basal insulin initiated earlier in the course of the IVII in the MICU, and a weight-based basal-bolus regimen post-IVII, can potentially improve post-IVII glycemic control by 48 hours. This prospective study included 69 MICU patients...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
eturbonews.com

Losartan High Blood Pressure Medication Now Recalled

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is recalling all lots of its prescription losartan tablets, in 50 mg and 100 mg strengths, after tests found an azido impurity (5-(4′-((5-(azidomethyl)-2-butyl-4-chloro-1H imidazol-1-yl)methyl)-[1,1′-biphenyl]-2-yl)-1H tetrazole) above the acceptable limit. Long-term exposure to the impurity at levels above what is considered safe could potentially increase the risk of cancer.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insulin#Micu#Subcutaneous#Infusion#Ivii#Esrd#Aki Ckd#Dm#Npo#Bmi
Best Life

The Worst Thing You're Touching at Walmart, Infectious Disease Doc Warns

COVID-19 isn't the only germ lurking around the venues we visit in our daily lives. Colds and flu happen, too—and even though getting hit with one of these ailments may not be especially dangerous, it's still not fun. That's why it's important to be aware—not fearful, but aware—of areas of potential concern when we're out and about. Here, Thomas Russo, MD, a professor and chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo, explains what to know when shopping at Walmart or other big-box retailers. Read on to find out the worst thing you're touching at Walmart.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
SheFinds

This Is Actually The Worst Canned Food Health Experts Say You Should Stop Eating Because It Causes Discomfort And Bloating

Although it can be a normal part of digestion, bloating can be frustrating, especially when it happens regularly. Beyond hurting your confidence, it can be accompanied by a number of digestive symptoms, most commonly an uncomfortable feeling of fullness. If you experience chronic bloating, it could be a sign that something in your digestive tract has gone awry—if you notice bloating more than normal, it is important to look closely at your lifestyle and get to the root cause.
FOOD SAFETY
Health

4 Foods That Cause Constipation, According to Experts

Unless you've been blessed with a perfectly regular digestive system regardless of what you eat, you probably know that what goes into your body has a huge impact on what comes out of it—and that it could exacerbate constipation. But before you start limiting your diet to water and prunes,...
HEALTH
techstartups.com

Ireland, the most vaccinated nation in the European Union with a 91% vaccination rate, now has the highest number of covid patients in hospitals in seven months

Since the pandemic began over 18 months ago, health experts have repeatedly said that we will achieve herd immunity when about 70% of the population is immune to SARS-CoV-2, either through vaccination or natural immunity by having Covid-19. Unfortunately after ten months of mass vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 and nearly 7...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Woman's World

This Popular Sweetener May Cause Insulin Resistance and Fatty Liver Disease

Whether you use it to sweeten your iced tea, brighten a cocktail, or top your French toast, agave nectar adds a yummy flavor to any treat. The sweetener dissolves quickly which makes it the perfect choice for a sugary drink. If you’re diabetic, you may use it because it has a low glycemic index. Despite this, agave nectar may cause serious health issues over the long term.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Skin, Get a Blood Test, Experts Warn

Your skin is your body's largest organ, and while many of us focus on keeping it looking youthful and wrinkle-free, it could also be a vehicle through which other parts of your body signal that an illness or disease is brewing. Sudden onset of blistering, scaliness, discoloration, or a rash could point to an autoimmune condition, an allergy, a virus, or even heart disease. And if you notice a particular rash in one area in particular, it may be time to reach out to a doctor for some bloodwork. Read on to find out more about the unique facial rash that's often misdiagnosed.
SKIN CARE
Inverse

Does your back hurt? How one surprising lifestyle tweak can reduce pain

After many months in lockdown, a lot of us are finding that we’re experiencing back pain that we hadn’t been bothered by before. There could be many reasons for this, including increased stress during the past year, moving less and spending more time sitting in one position. But while you...
FITNESS
womansday.com

Two Blood Pressure Medications Are Being Recalled Over Potential Cancer-Causing Ingredients

Two potentially lifesaving blood-pressure drugs could be causing more harm than good, according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lupin Pharmaceuticals announced a voluntary recall of all of its Irbesartan tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets, many of which could contain high levels of a cancer-causing impurity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You're Over 60, Do Not Take This OTC Medication Every Day, Officials Say

As you get older, you're more likely to have a number of medications you take every day to address ongoing health issues. Some of these are likely prescribed by your doctor, while others may be over-the-counter (OTC) medications or vitamins that are thought to be beneficial to your day-to-day activities. But are you regularly taking something you shouldn't be? U.S. officials are now recommending that anyone over the age of 60 remove one very common OTC med from their daily routine altogether, because it might end up more harmful than beneficial for older adults. Read on to find out what medication you should not be taking every day.
HEALTH
deseret.com

Scientists reveal how often fully vaccinated people spread COVID-19 at home

Fully vaccinated people can catch the novel coronavirus and spread it to those living in their homes, experts in the United Kingdom warned this week. People who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can spread the virus in their homes as much as those who were not vaccinated, according to a new study.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy