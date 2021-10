The only copy in existence of Wu-Tang Clan's Once Upon A Time in Shaolin has a new owner. The extremely limited album, recorded in secret over the course of six years, was auctioned for millions to disgraced "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli in 2015, who was then forced to forfeit it, along with other assets, after being found guilty of securities fraud. Shaolin was sold to an undisclosed buyer in July, and now the New York Times reports that it's been acquired by cryptocurrency collection PleasrDAO. According to the Times, PleasrDAO acquired the album for $4 million on September 10 and have been keeping it in a "vault" in NYC.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO