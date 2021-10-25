WP Public Safety Launches Website to Track Implementation of Police Reform Recommendations

First, Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Earl Stoddard testified on behalf of County Executive Marc Elrich during a virtual council meeting Tuesday. He said Elrich is deeply concerned the bill would hurt critical public safety services and the personnel loss would have negative impacts. Stoddard noted recruitment and retention issues within the police, fire and rescue service and corrections departments. He also committed to submitting a COVID-19 testing implementation plan for employees to the council by the end of the week, which Council President Tom Hucker said was supposed to have been presented in August. Current guidelines say county employees who are not fully vaccinated are required to provide weekly proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

