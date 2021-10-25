CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WP Public Safety Launches Website to Track Implementation of Police Reform Recommendations

cityofwhiteplains.com
 8 days ago

In follow-up to our successful police reform process, the White Plains Public Safety Department has launched a public web page that focuses on the recommendations...

www.cityofwhiteplains.com

mymcmedia.org

Public Safety Unions, Police Officers Testify Against County Vaccine Mandate

First, Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Earl Stoddard testified on behalf of County Executive Marc Elrich during a virtual council meeting Tuesday. He said Elrich is deeply concerned the bill would hurt critical public safety services and the personnel loss would have negative impacts. Stoddard noted recruitment and retention issues within the police, fire and rescue service and corrections departments. He also committed to submitting a COVID-19 testing implementation plan for employees to the council by the end of the week, which Council President Tom Hucker said was supposed to have been presented in August. Current guidelines say county employees who are not fully vaccinated are required to provide weekly proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Seacoast Online

Letter: Police use of drones must respect privacy and serve public safety

There’s been a bit of news about the use of drones by the Portsmouth Police Department. Drones can be a valuable tool for law enforcement, particularly in efforts to locate missing children. Drones also have a downside, if over-used. I’ve been talking with Portsmouth residents a good bit of the last few months. I’m consistently hearing that they are “scary” or “creepy” in the hands of government. Those I’ve talked to worry about their use for surveillance without restraint or to look into people’s houses.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Times Daily

Police, public safety flashpoints in Seattle mayoral debate

SEATTLE (AP) — Policing, public safety and accusations of racism dominated the last televised debate between the two people vying to be Seattle's next mayor. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will...
SEATTLE, WA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Longtime O'Fallon, Ill., police officer named new public safety chief

O'FALLON, Ill. — A 22-year veteran of the O'Fallon Police Department will take the reins as its next director of public safety, city officials announced Monday. Kirk Brueggeman was appointed this week to lead the area's police and fire departments, emergency medical services and communications center. He grew up in...
O'FALLON, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cityofvista.com

New City Website Launches

The City of Vista is constantly seeking to improve the delivery of services to residents, visitors, and businesses and launched a new website on November 1. The website offers better mobile viewing, an online service finder, and other accessibility features. The updated version provides a clean, modern design. The site’s navigation has also been updated based on website traffic patterns and most commonly searched items. Over 60 percent of the city’s website visits come from mobile devices, and that percentage is rising. The update was designed by Granicus and the website address CityofVista.com will remain the same.
CELL PHONES
fox10phoenix.com

City of Phoenix launches new website to track DOJ investigation

The city of Phoenix has launched a website about the ongoing Dept. of Justice investigation into the Phoenix Police Department. The feds are looking into whether Phoenix PD used any excessive force, discriminatory practices, or violated the rights of the homeless community. https://www.phoenix.gov/police/doj.
PHOENIX, AZ
davisvanguard.org

Davis City Council to Consider 25 Public Safety Recommendations

The city in the last few months has implemented key reforms in public safety. But there are a number of other issues on the table. The following is a status report on 25 public safety recommendations…. Allow DOJ and RIPA Board to analyze the 2020 RIPA data and reassess once...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
wbhfradio.org

Euharlee Police to Implement New Traffic Safety Program to Reduce Excessive Speeding Through Euharlee Elementary and Woodland Middle School Zones

Implementation of an automated traffic enforcement safety device program to be put in place to increase children’s safety. (Euharlee, GA, DATE) – The Euharlee Police Department will begin an Automated Traffic Enforcement Speed Device program at two schools throughout the county to increase safety for students, parents, teachers, and anyone else traveling through the school zones.
EUHARLEE, GA
sanjoseinside.com

Santa Clara Police Department Launches New Recruiting Website

The Santa Clara Police Department announced the creation of IamSCPD.org, a new law enforcement recruiting website for the City of Santa Clara. "Our goal is to recruit the next generation of Santa Clara Police Department employees with quality applicants from a variety of background that represent our community in age, race, ethnicity, gender identity and sexual orientation to provide inclusive police service," the city said in a press release.
SANTA CLARA, CA
lincolnjournal.com

BOE implementing recommendations from effectiveness review

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education has began implementing recommendations from a recent member effectiveness review from the West Virginia Department of Education. Superintendent Jeff Kelley said Oct. 19 that the report included six recommendations in total, some of which were corrected before the board received the state’s...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV

