Public Health

Who is eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot?

By Sarah Mastouri
abc45.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — COVID-19 booster shots are available in the Triad. It started with Pfizer, now you can get Moderna and Johnson and Johnson. "Now is the time, we are not out of the woods," said Dr. Cynthia Snider with Cone Health. Dr. Snider says those who are eligible...

abc45.com

