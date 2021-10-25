Philip Lashinsky

The Jewish community came out to enjoy an evening of fun, food, and the hanging of a very special Mezuzah on the community’s new Moishe House. According to Dave Press, Senior Director of Advancement for the Southeastern Region of Moishe House, Moishe House is a pioneering organization for young Jewish adults. “If we can impact people during this formative phase of life, and engage them in Jewish life, it will continue for years to come.” He introduced the three founding residents of Moishe House Nashville, Rose Capin, Becca Groner, and Shea Northfield, “This is a special group. They blew us away and we are thrilled they will set us up long into the future here in Nashville.” Eric Stillman, CEO of The Jewish Federation and Jewish Foundation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee, said partnering with Moishe House is part of a bigger plan for the community. “This program is an instrumental part of our goal to be completely integrated within all segments of our community.”
