Philip Lashinsky

Skeleton pirates, giant spiders and little green men have invaded the North Philips Street. Last year, Mike and Ramona Malloy (1016 N. Philips St) put together a Halloween spectacle in their front yard. Now they have invited their neighbors to join them. “Mike and Ramona had the vision,” said Wanda McKillip, whose front yard is now home to alien activity. “They need to have the credit for it. This is their vision. It’s in their heart and they want to do something for the community.” This year the Malloys, McKillip and their neighbors once again want to spread Halloween cheer to Kokomo and invite visitors to stop by during this October’s remaining Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. to see the displays lit up and fully active. There will touchpads on the sidewalks for visitors to interact with the displays and this year donations will be taken to support the Kokomo Humane Society with sponsorships from Corporate Signs, Woody's and Top of the Line Auto Detail Plus. Everyone is welcome and are asked to remain on the sidewalks and in the driveways.

KOKOMO, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO