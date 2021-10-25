Leora Horn

The ongoing COVID19 pandemic means big changes for local Jewish day schools, and The Jewish Federation and Jewish Foundation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee’s Human Services Relief Matching Fund is there to help. Resources from the fund are providing Akiva School and Jewish Middle School adapt to create safer, healthier learning environments for their students. Eric Stillman, CEO of The Jewish Federation, says, “Jewish Federation and Jewish Foundation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee earned a matching gift from the Jewish Federations of North America’s Human Service Relief Matching Fund specifically to assist local Jewish organizations faced with extra costs because of the pandemic. When Akiva School and Jewish Middle School learned of the opportunity to apply for funding through our Federation, both schools were able to identify specifically those additional expenses which they are facing this academic year as a result of COVID. We are proud to partner with Akiva and JMS to help the schools provide a safe and meaningful learning environment for their students.”

CHARITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO