Leora Horn

jewishobservernashville.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Leora Horn was recognized by the Jewish Orthodox Feminist Alliance for her contribution to synagogue life and improving the local Orthodox community. Dr. Horn, a medical oncologist, has been instrumental in helping the Sherith Israel community during the COVID19 pandemic to remain active and viable. Dr. Horn says, “I was...

