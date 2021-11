MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced on Saturday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. In a Twitter thread, she explained that she tested positive on Friday after taking care of her 8-year-old daughter, who tested positive a week before. She said that though she is “under the weather,” her family is doing well and “we’re thankful for the support of friends and family.” I wanted to share with Minnesotans that I tested positive for COVID-19 after caring for our 8-year-old daughter who tested positive last week. While I'm under the weather, our family is doing well, and we're thankful for the...

