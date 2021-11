Am I becoming parody? It seems like whenever I sit down to play a new game for review, I don’t like it. It’s become a bit of a cliche that I start out a review by saying I initially didn’t like what I was playing. It may be cliche, and I may be approaching Hard Drive levels of parody’ but when it comes to Dead Estate, I must say I really didn’t like it starting out. I expected a roguelike in the style of Binding of Isaac or Enter the Gungeon. I was immediately put off by progression in Dead Estate. I was expected to slam my head into a wall, run after run, with nothing to show for it at the end except a game over screen. “This isn’t how roguelikes work!” I cried out to any roguelike developers in my periphery.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO