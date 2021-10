Michael Sun's strong run at the ITA Northeast Regionals continued on Sunday. Sun won a pair of singles matches, both in three sets, to advance to Monday's quarterfinals. In his opening match, Sun defeated Army's A.J. Woodman 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. After that, he took down Columbia's Alex Kotzen 6-4, 3-6, 7-5. "I'm really happy for Mike," saidChris Drake, the Cary Leeds Head Coach of the Bulldogs. "He beat a really tough player today that is one of the best players in the tournament. He really committed to his game and executed well under pressure. He's got another tough match tomorrow so hopefully he can recover after two physical matches today and compete well again in the quarterfinals."

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO