Bostwick, FL

The Hill

Five things to watch in the Virginia governor's race

Virginia’s closely watched gubernatorial race will come to a head on Tuesday as voters go to the polls in an election that will likely set the tone for next year’s midterm elections. Polls show former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) neck and neck with former private equity CEO Glenn Youngkin (R),...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS News

White House in major push to cut methane emissions

Washington — The Biden administration is launching a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was being announced Tuesday as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance...
POTUS
CBS News

COP26 pledge will see nations commit to ending deforestation by 2030

Glasgow — World leaders meeting at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow will on Tuesday issue a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030, but that date is too distant for campaigners who want action sooner to save the planet's lungs. According to the British government, which is hosting the...
ENVIRONMENT
