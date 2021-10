Bandai Namco EU announced the new edition of Tekken 7 today through their official Twitter account. The game will include eight of the DLC characters, but there is no mention of any other DLC that will be included in the pack. Legendary Edition coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, releasing November 12. The pack for some reason won’t include the rest of the DLC characters it seems, including guest characters like Noctis (Final Fantasy XV) and Negan (The Walking Dead). It also seems to have only been announced for the EU as of yet, and will only be available in select retailers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO