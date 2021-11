I’m often told I should write a story about my life and while I feel it’s been a pretty normal adventure, there are not many people who can say “I am adopted and I adopted, too.” My mom adopted me at birth and always told me the story of my adoption from when I was young. To this day, I can’t imagine my life any differently. I was given a great home and family and who knows what my life would have turned out like if it had been any different.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 13 DAYS AGO