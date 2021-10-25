CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annandale-on-hudson, NY

Review: Kelly Reichardt’s Latest Film First Cow Gains Praise in France’s Le Monde

bard.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe French newspaper Le Monde reviews S. William Senfeld Artist...

www.bard.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Army of Thieves’: Film Review

The zombie apocalypse is in its infancy, glimpsed only in news reports from far-off Nevada in Netflix’s prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. One of the most amusing characters of that trashtastic Las Vegas blood feast was German safecracker Ludwig Dieter, played by Matthias Schweighöfer with a mix of smart-alecky skill and squealing skittishness that frequently prompted the question “Gay or European?” The answer is provided in a shy romantic thread in Army of Thieves, which brings back Schweighöfer, this time as both director and star in a heist adventure tackling three of the most impenetrable vaults ever...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Brotherhood’ Helmer Francesco Montagner Will Continue to Explore Masculinity, Whether It’s Positive or Toxic

FAMU graduate Francesco Montagner is following his win at Locarno with another trophy: the title of the best film in Ji.hlava’s Czech Joy section. “Brotherhood” was also noticed for its cinematography courtesy of Prokop Souček, called “one of the best cinematographers of his generation” by the jury.  A Nutprodukce production, it was made in co-production with Nefertiti Film and Rai Cinema, Arte G.E.I.E., Czech television and Al Jazeera Documentary. Deckert Distribution is handling the sales.  Focusing on three teenage sons of a radical Salafist preacher, sentenced to two years in prison for his involvement in the Syrian war and terrorism, the Italian...
MOVIES
Variety

Why ‘Spencer’ Is a German Film, and How ‘I’m Your Man’ Reflects the Best in New German Cinema

To the uninitiated, Princess Diana biopic “Spencer” might appear like the quintessential British film, albeit with a Chilean director and an American star. But it is, in fact, German, Simone Baumann, managing director of German Films, says. It’s a German-U.K. co-production to be exact, but shot in Germany, with a German producer, Komplizen Film, on board, and 70% of the financing was German. Other German co-productions this year include Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” with Studio Babelsberg as a co-producer, as well as a host of arthouse films not in the German language, such as Leos Carax’s “Annette,” which was...
MOVIES
Anime News Network

France-Luxembourg's Summit of the Gods Animated Film's Trailer Streamed

Netflix began streaming on Friday a trailer for the France-Luxembourg animated film of Jiro Taniguchi's The Summit of the Gods (Kamigami no Itadaki) manga. Netflix has the worldwide rights to the film outside of France, Benelux, China, Japan, and Korea. Netflix will release the film in select U.S. theaters on November 24 and in select U.K. theaters on November 26. The film will then stream on Netflix on November 30.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annandale-on-hudson, NY
imdb.com

Chloe Zhao’s ‘Eternals’: Film Review

It was probably unrealistic to expect Chloé Zhao, independent film’s foremost spiritual chronicler of the American West and an Oscar winner for Nomadland, to completely reinvent the superhero movie. Nevertheless, Eternals does bend the ubiquitous fantasy genre to some degree to fit the director’s customary vein of humanistic intimacy measured against an expansive natural-world canvas. The attention to character, group dynamics and emotional texture makes the film often feel more alive in its quieter moments than its fairly routine CG action clashes. But the depth of feeling helps counter the choppy storytelling in this new tangent in the MCU narrative.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Reviews For ‘Eternals’ Say Marvel’s Latest Is the Most Unique Film Yet

Reviews for Marvel’s Eternals are starting to appear online and it may be the most divisive film so far. The film currently holds a 73% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes with reactions ranging all over the place. No critic seems to hate it. Most admire the sheer ambition of Marvel’s latest film. However, critics are also saying the ambition may be too much as a common critique of Eternals thus far is its massive amount of exposition as it sets up thousands of years of lore on a galactic proportion.
MOVIES
Indy100

Boris Johnson claims the Roman Empire fell due to ‘uncontrolled immigration’ - and historians aren’t happy

Boris Johnson has made headlines after making a statement during Italy’s G20 Summit that’s more out of whack than The Leaning Tower of Pisa. Speaking to members of the media near Rome’s Colosseum, the prime minister attempted to use a historical analogy to warn of the dangers of climate change, only to frustrate historians and academics instead.
IMMIGRATION
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Releases a Rare Personal Statement & Signs It ‘Elizabeth R’

Queen Elizabeth is sending an important message to Antigua and Barbuda in honor of a very special milestone. On Monday, the 95-year-old monarch shared a statement to Sir Rodney Williams, governor-general of the country, on the 40th anniversary of its independence. The message, which was posted on Instagram, read, “It...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Reichardt
ourquadcities.com

Linda Cook review: Art-film buffs will appreciate Iceland’s ‘Lamb’

For certain, it’s what could be called an art-house movie – strange and not for everyone’s taste. Is it a combination of folk fable and horror? The first feature by director Valdimar Jóhannsson almost defies categorization. The location is an isolated sheep farm in Iceland where the couple María (Noomi...
DAVENPORT, IA
The New Yorker

“The French Dispatch,” Reviewed: Wes Anderson’s Most Freewheeling Film

“The French Dispatch” should finally dispel a common misgiving about the movies of Wes Anderson—namely, that there is something enervated, static, or precious about the extremes of the decorative artifice of which his comedy is made. “The French Dispatch” is perhaps Anderson’s best film to date. It is certainly his most accomplished. And, for all its whimsical humor, it is an action film, a great one, although Anderson’s way of displaying action is unlike that of any other filmmaker. His movies often rest upon an apparent paradox between the refinement of his methods and the violence of his subject matter. In “The French Dispatch,” it is all the more central, given his literary focus: the title is also the name of a fictitious magazine that’s explicitly modelled on The New Yorker and some of its classic journalistic stars. Anderson sends writers out in search of stories, and what they find turns out to be a world of trouble, a world in which aesthetics and power are inseparable, with all the moral complications and ambivalences that this intersection entails.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Cow#Le Monde#French#S William Senfeld Artist#American
locusmag.com

Ian Mond Reviews The Actual Star by Monica Byrne

Monica Byrne (Harper Voyager 978-0-063-00291-3, $27.99, 624pp, hc) September 2021. Monica Byrne’s The Actual Star is told across two millennia with alternating chapters straddling three different time periods. The story begins in the Ancient Maya city of Tzonya in the last month of 1012 AD, where twin brother and sister Ajul and Ixul are preparing for their ascension to the throne, following the death of their parents. Tzonya is also the location of the sacred cave of Actun Tunichil Muknal, believed to be an entry point to Xibalba, the Maya underworld. Skip to 2012, the year the Maya allegedly prophesied the end of the world (not that they ever made this claim). In the small (fictional) town of Anoong MN, 19-year-old Leah Oliveri has decided, against her mother’s wishes, to travel to Belize and follow in the footsteps of her Maya father. There she will encounter two travel guides, twin brothers Javier and Xander, who will separately lead Leah to the Great Cave, to Actun Tunichil Muknal, where her destiny awaits. Jump a further thousand years to 3012, where the Diluvian Age has come to an end, capped off by the melting of the last of the world’s ice. Sofist Niloux DeCayo views this auspicious moment as an opportunity for the global community to break free of Laviaja, a form of nomadism sustained by a belief in Xibalba and the miraculous disappearance of Saint Leah from the Great Cave a thousand years earlier. It’s a heretical notion that threatens to not only upend four centuries of peace but humanity’s best attempt to establish a global utopia.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
emerson.edu

Student Couple’s First Film Premiering at BAAFF

Warning: This story describes the making of a film about power-based interpersonal violence. Visual and Media Arts students Lillian Kollross ’23 and Ben Kim ’22 have been a couple for a year and a half, and they’ve worked on film projects for class before. But Sheepskin marks the first time they co-wrote and co-directed a film together.
BOSTON, MA
outdoorchannelplus.com

Review: Kurt Schlichter's Kelly Turnbull Novels

Looking for some exciting reading? Schlichter's novels are set in the near future, after America pushed itself right up to the edge of the abyss!. If the name Kurt Schlichter sounds familiar to you, that is because he is a very active conservative pundit, writing for TownHall.com (among other conservative websites) and often appearing on Fox News. While currently his day job is lawyer, in his past life he was in the U.S. Army, getting out as a Colonel.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Movies
Derrick

France's Le Pen visits Hungary in bid for nationalist allies

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — French far-right leader Marine Le Pen held talks Tuesday with populist Hungarian Prime Minster Viktor Orban in Budapest, a meeting the two politicians said advanced the cooperation of Europe's nationalist forces. At a news conference in Hungary's capital following the meeting, Le Pen lambasted what she...
POLITICS
Distractify

'Hypnotic' Is Netflix's Latest Must-See Movie — but Where Was It Filmed?

Not everyone can handle horror mystery movies, but for those who can, Hypnotic is an awesome movie to consider. The Netflix hit has plenty of people buzzing. The movie, starring Kate Siegel, tells the story of a young woman who seeks the help of a hypnotherapist as she tries to improve her personal life. Instead of true self-improvement, she finds herself going down a very deadly path. But where was Hypnotic filmed? We have the answers you need.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy