Review: Kelly Reichardt’s Latest Film First Cow Gains Praise in France’s Le Monde

Monica Byrne (Harper Voyager 978-0-063-00291-3, $27.99, 624pp, hc) September 2021. Monica Byrne’s The Actual Star is told across two millennia with alternating chapters straddling three different time periods. The story begins in the Ancient Maya city of Tzonya in the last month of 1012 AD, where twin brother and sister Ajul and Ixul are preparing for their ascension to the throne, following the death of their parents. Tzonya is also the location of the sacred cave of Actun Tunichil Muknal, believed to be an entry point to Xibalba, the Maya underworld. Skip to 2012, the year the Maya allegedly prophesied the end of the world (not that they ever made this claim). In the small (fictional) town of Anoong MN, 19-year-old Leah Oliveri has decided, against her mother’s wishes, to travel to Belize and follow in the footsteps of her Maya father. There she will encounter two travel guides, twin brothers Javier and Xander, who will separately lead Leah to the Great Cave, to Actun Tunichil Muknal, where her destiny awaits. Jump a further thousand years to 3012, where the Diluvian Age has come to an end, capped off by the melting of the last of the world’s ice. Sofist Niloux DeCayo views this auspicious moment as an opportunity for the global community to break free of Laviaja, a form of nomadism sustained by a belief in Xibalba and the miraculous disappearance of Saint Leah from the Great Cave a thousand years earlier. It’s a heretical notion that threatens to not only upend four centuries of peace but humanity’s best attempt to establish a global utopia.

