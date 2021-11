[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. 29 October, 2021 – Amsterdam based developer Ludomotion is rolling out an update today for its upcoming roguelite RPG, currently in early access on the Epic Games Store. The update’s title Bathing with Giants, hints to one of the new major quests, which will see players traversing the generated world. Beside a lot of new content, the inner workings of the game have been overhauled, bringing a new and innovative design philosophy to its level generator. Published by Big Sugar, Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy is shaping up to be a genre defying blend of roguelite, classic RPG and table-top roleplaying with the game in the role of Dungeon Master. Unexplored 2 generates worlds that differ for every player, with this update adding a lot of new possible ingredients for the game to choose from. One of the world generator’s new ingredients is a major quest line that will see the player quite literally taking a mud bath with a quintet of giants. Another adventure commences when rumours about a mysterious and ancient being start circulating in one of the world’s many settlements.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO