[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Osteoblasts, the RPG about and for Skeletons, which was released on the 12th February of 2021 has its first new content update right in time for Halloween! The Update includes 14 new enemies, 11 new areas and more than 2 hours of fresh gameplay featuring more about the lore of this warring world that was left to rot away by the hands of felines and canines alike in an unending and fated conflict of ages. As a skeleton you get to choose a class and fight against your arch nemesis, the Dogs, and perhaps find the reason of your existence while you adventure forth in this pixel art world inspired by Earthbound and Dragon quest.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO