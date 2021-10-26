CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can You Guess What Americans Think About The Democrats’ Spending Bill?

Cover picture for the articleIn this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the...

Republicans are pretty darn bored as Democrats squabble over the social spending bill. We asked them what it's like.

What's happening: Mitt Romney sorta broke the Internet on Thursday with Ted Lasso cosplay. Like this:. Times are weird for Republicans: All the action is happening among Democrats who continue to scrap internally over a social spending bill that the GOP ardently opposes. So we surveyed Republicans about what it's like not being entirely in the spotlight — as everyone hangs on Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) every utterance.
Democrats have shown us exactly what they think of women and it’s beyond disappointing

It sounds hyperbolic to say the American government just doesn’t care about women. Women represent roughly half of the United States population, after all. But in light of the news that elderly white man Joe Manchin has forced paid parental leave out of the Build Back Better bill, coupled with a defense of abortion rights that might be kindly described as lethargic — how hysterical am I being about this, really?I’ve seen it argued that lawmakers like Manchin are invested in a project to uphold the patriarchy and actively keep women subservient to men. I believe on some level —...
Democrats Are Turning Their Big Spending Bill Into Absolute Trash

It feels like Democrats are losing the plot. As the party began trying to piece together its big social spending and climate package, a split emerged between lawmakers who wanted to pass fewer programs (but do them well) and those who wanted to pass more programs (even if it means doing them poorly). A big part of this argument boiled down to how long policies should be funded for. The less-is-more crowd, dominated by party moderates, wanted to set policies in place permanently. The more-for-less brigade, dominated by progressives, wanted to fund programs temporarily in order to make their budget math work, essentially rolling the dice on the idea that they’d be renewed before they sunset.
Black people, save the republic by saving Virginia — again

For a few weeks now, a factoid about the forthcoming vote in the Virginia governor’s race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin has seemed to spell certain doom for McAuliffe. “As others have pointed out, in 10 out of the last 11 gubernatorial elections in Virginia,” wrote The...
Trump is right: Former presidents can assert executive privilege

Saikrishna Prakash, a law professor and Miller Center senior fellow at the University of Virginia, is the author of “The Living Presidency: An Originalist Argument Against Its Ever-Expanding Powers." President Biden and former president Donald Trump are locked in another fierce battle — this one not involving electoral votes but...
