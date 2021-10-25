CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD: Uptrend To Continue

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking at GBP/USD’s 4-hour chart, we can see its upward trend since the start of the month. The pair managed to reverse its trend after bouncing...

www.investing.com

DailyFx

US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors & Commodities. Technical setups we’re tracking into Major Central Bank Rate Decisions / US NFPs this week. Updated trade levels on the US Dollar Majors, Gold, Oil, SPXand more!. New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners...
actionforex.com

Currency Pair of the Week: GBP/USD

The Bank of England gathers on Thursday for its November Monetary Policy Decision meeting. Market participants may have been led to believe by some MPC members that the central bank may raise interest rates as early as this week! BOE Governor Baily has made several comments regarding the supply side of inflation (mainly energy prices), in which the central bank can’t control. If supply side inflation continues to rise, Bailey said that the BOE may have to act. In addition, BOE member Saunders said that “markets are right to price in an earlier interest-rate hikes than previously expected as inflation accelerates.” Note that the BOE’s bond buying program of GBP 895 billion isn’t set to expire until the end of this year. Therefore, the BOE may hike rates before QE expires.
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3641; (P) 1.3722; (R1) 1.3776; …. Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays neutral first. Further rally will remain in favor as long as 1.3646 support holds. On the upside, above 1.3833 will resume the rebound from 1.3410 to 1.3912 key structural resistance. Firm break there will indicate that the correction from 1.4248 is complete with three waves down to 1.3410. On the downside, however, break of 1.3646 will turn bias to the downside for retesting 1.3410 low.
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP AUD Continues to Unwind from Yearly Highs

The GBP AUD exchange rate was trading at 1.8200 on Friday as the unwind from the yearly highs above 1.19100 continues. The reopening path of New South Wales and Victoria has boosted the Aussie dollar and unwound the punishment dished out during the lockdown. The AUD GBP exchange rate will...
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Reaches Above 1.3800

The worse than forecast US Advance GDP data on Thursday caused a surge of the GBP/USD currency exchange rate. Due to the surge, the rate reached 1.3815, as it surged 85 pips. In the aftermath of the jump of the pair, the GBP/USD has been declining. At mid-day on Friday, the rate was finding support in technical levels in the 1.3763/1.3770 zone.
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Strong support at 1.3600/1.3580

GBPUSD high for the day exactly at resistance at 1.3835/55 so far this week followed by a test of support at 1.3740/30, but we over ran to 1.3707. EURGBP longs at important 200 week moving average support at 8405/8395 worked perfectly on the bounce to first resistance at 8455/65 for profit taking. Shorts here are also working as I write.
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Retraces To Resistance Near 1.3770

On Wednesday, the GBP/USD found support at 1.3710 and started a recovery. By the middle of Thursday’s trading hours, the GBP/USD had reached the 1.3770 level. From 1.3760 up to 1.3777, the pair faced the resistance of the 55, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages and the weekly simple pivot point.
DailyFx

GBP/USD Charts Suggest Weakness if Ceiling Stays in Place

GBP/USD Charts Suggest Weakness if Ceiling Stays in Place. Cable has been unable to climb above confluent resistance (200-day/trend-lines) for over a week. As long as this ceiling remains in place then the outlook is neutral at best, likely bearish with other technical signposts supporting the case for selling. Yesterday, GBP/USD tried to break on through but ended up posting a bearish reversal candle.
FXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

Last Update At 27 Oct 2021 00:15GMT. Consolidation with a downside bias. 1.3834 - Oct's near 3-week high (19th). 1.3815 - Last Fri's high. 1.3710 - Last week's low (Mon). GBP/USD - 1.3770. Cable swung wildly in 'roller-coaster' Tue's session. Although price caught a bid in Asia n rallied FM 1.3758 to 1.3829 in Europe on cross-selling in sterling, renewed USD's strength in NY knocked price to 1.3759.
babypips.com

Chart Art: Trend and Range Setups on GBP/USD and AUD/CAD

Whether you like trading the majors or you’re looking at the comdolls this week, I got yo back with a trend play on Cable and a range setup on AUD/CAD. Who’s FOMO-ing on GBP/USD’s short-term uptrend?. If you are, then you’re gonna love that it’s hanging out at 1.3775, which...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD remains within the 1.3690-1.3840 range – UOB

24-hour view: “The sharp but short-lived surge in GBP to 1.3829 and the subsequent rapid pullback came as a surprise (we were expecting GBP to drift lower). While the pullback lacks momentum, we still see chance for GBP to edge lower. That said, any weakness is unlikely to break 1.3725 (there is another support at 1.3740). Resistance is at 1.3785 followed by 1.3810.”
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Plummets On Wednesday

On Tuesday, the GBP/USD currency exchange rate bounced off the resistance of the weekly R1 simple pivot point and the 1.3830 mark. The following decline reached the 200-hour simple moving average near 1.3760 and began to trade around the moving average. However, on Wednesday morning, the 100-hour simple moving average...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD analysis: Surges as forecast

The GBP/USD fulfilled the first scenario described on Monday, as it broke the resistance of the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages and jumped to the 1.3830 level and the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3831. By the middle of Tuesday's trading hours, the pair had bounced off the...
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP USD Remains Largely Rangebound

Recent attempts by the GBP USD rate to settle above the 1.38 have been short-lived – and the trend continued Tuesday. The pound briefly jumped above the resistance level before tumbling back to the 1.37 midrange against the dollar, where it has been stuck for much of the week. Another...
actionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: EUR/GBP, USD/CAD

EUR/GBP rises, German confidence unexpectedly improves, UK budget in focus. EUR/GBP is pushing a few pips higher as investors look ahead to the British government’s autumn budget. Chancellor Rishi Sunak will lay out his tax & spending plans for the coming year whilst the OBR will provide GDP and borrowing...
FXStreet.com

Currency market: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/CAD

Today is an FX education day and begins with EUR/USD. Yesterday ECB reported EUR/USD at 1.1618 while written yesterday was 1.1645 and 1.1609. Off 9 pips. Was the ECB wrong and me correct or was the ECB correct and me wrong. ECB says the price is a concertation procedure between...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Bears eye 1.3680 as the next target

GBP/USD has been moving sideways between key technical levels. Additional losses are likely if the pair fails to hold above 1.3740. Brexit headlines could trigger a sharp move and force the pair out of its range. The GBP/USD pair has lost its strength in the early European session on Wednesday...
marketpulse.com

GBP/USD – Bullish breakout or correction over?

We’ve seen a larger correction in cable than it appeared we may at times a couple of weeks ago and now it’s once again reached an important level that may define the direction of travel in the weeks and months ahead. The pound has rallied strongly on the belief that...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD rebounds from near an upside line

GBP/USD traded higher on Tuesday after it hit support at the upside line drawn from the low of September 30th. Overall, the price structure remains of higher highs and higher lows above that line, and thus, we would consider the near-term outlook to be positive. However, we would like to...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD to strengthen considerably towards 1.50 throughout much of 2022 – ANZ

The Bank of England (BoE) looks poised to join the early rate tighteners soon. That said, current market pricing for policy rates by end-2022 looks too aggressive (bank rate 1.25%). Economists at ANZ Bank think there are solid macroeconomic justifications for GBP appreciation to do some of the heavy lifting.
