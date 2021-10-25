GBP/USD: Uptrend To Continue

The Bank of England gathers on Thursday for its November Monetary Policy Decision meeting. Market participants may have been led to believe by some MPC members that the central bank may raise interest rates as early as this week! BOE Governor Baily has made several comments regarding the supply side of inflation (mainly energy prices), in which the central bank can’t control. If supply side inflation continues to rise, Bailey said that the BOE may have to act. In addition, BOE member Saunders said that “markets are right to price in an earlier interest-rate hikes than previously expected as inflation accelerates.” Note that the BOE’s bond buying program of GBP 895 billion isn’t set to expire until the end of this year. Therefore, the BOE may hike rates before QE expires.

