CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples man caught with 60+ pounds of hallucinogenic drugs

By Sarah Glenn
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.–A Naples man is facing drug charges after he was found with over 60 pounds of hallucinogenic drugs on Friday.

Collier County detectives executed a search warrant for Roman Gomez’s home, located at 6831 Bottlebrush Lane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jLDQp_0ccdhtPm00

Neighbors said 13 deputies swarmed the home’s driveway and investigated for four hours.

“A man and a woman were seated at the front door in handcuffs with their hands behind their back,” a neighbor said.

Neighbors said the deputies continued making trips to their SUV with substances from the home.

“They just kept loading things and loading things and loading things in there,” neighbors said.

After searching the 62-year-old’s home, law enforcement found 59.8 pounds of dimethyltryptamine and 640.6 grams of psilocybin mushrooms. Additionally, 5.5 grams of suspected bufo toad venom wax and 103.7 grams of suspected peyote powder were found and sent for testing. If the tests confirm the substances, Gomez could face additional drug charges.

Charles Patti works with MySelf Wellness in Bonita Springs, a wellness center focused on ketamine psychedelic treatments. He said the confiscated substances are some people’s medicines.

“All of the medicines he got caught with are therapeutic,” said Patti. “Society is really starting to see the therapeutic benefits of these medicines.”

While Patti said Gomez does need to follow the law, he says the number of hallucinogens could have been used to help others on their own healing journey.

“It’s definitely more than personal use but I think if somebody was using these for therapeutic value to help people well that would probably be the reason someone would have something like that,” said Patti.

Gomez was released from jail over the weekend.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
City
Bonita Springs, FL
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Hill

Northern Virginia-area police bulk up security in face of potential ISIS threat

Police in the Northern Virginia area are bolstering security around Halloween weekend amid a potential threat that could be linked to ISIS, several news outlets reported. Multiple intelligence and law enforcement sources told ABC News that the threat to shopping centers in the region was linked to intelligence that could be related to ISIS, though an assessment of the information's credibility was still underway.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
CNN

American Airlines cancels more than 600 flights on Sunday

(CNN) — American Airlines canceled another 634 flights on Sunday, nearly one in every four of its flights for the day, according to data from flight tracking website FlightAware. The airline has now canceled more than 1,500 flights since Friday, as it deals with weather issues and staffing shortages that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Myself Wellness
The Associated Press

US, EU say deal on tariffs a sign of rebuilt relationship

ROME (AP) — The U.S. and European Union on Sunday celebrated a new agreement to patch up a trans-Atlantic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. President Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a joint appearance during the Group of 20 summit that the deal resolving the dispute would also address climate change by discouraging steel and aluminum production that generates high levels of carbon emissions that are blamed for warming the earth.
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy