Kids understand what it means to be hungry. Every child can remember melting down after a missed snack or struggling to concentrate during the last class before lunchtime. Living in one of the richest states in one of the richest countries in the world, it’s hard to believe that these are daily experiences for many children in our community. But hunger and food insecurity are widespread — just drive by a local food bank on a distribution day and see the line circling the block.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO