The COVID-19 vaccine has caused a lot of controversy in this country, further exacerbating the political divide in America. Although many skeptics have expressed concern about the creation and impacts of the vaccine, the reality is that in the fight against COVID-19, it has proved to be nothing less than a savior. To move forward from this pandemic, it is crucial that everyone gets vaccinated, which is why the Berkeley Unified School District (BUSD) has proposed a vaccine policy to prepare for California’s oncoming student vaccine mandate.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO