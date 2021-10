Farmers are busy this time of year harvesting corn and soybeans, much of it in northern Illinois. Kane County is home to more than 333,000 acres of farmland and boasts some of the most fertile soil in the state. About a quarter of that land is used for corn, which is harvested in October and ground up into grain. Farms range in size, on average using about 280 acres, according to the Kane County Farm Bureau.

