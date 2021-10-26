Love, Allen guide Cavaliers to 99-87 win over Nuggets

The Utah Jazz beat the Denver Nuggets 122-110 on Tuesday night to improve to 3-0 on the 2021-22 season. Aaron Gordon was really giving it to the Jazz, and Quin Snyder was more than willing to try different guys to defend him. He sent out Bojan Bogdanovic and that didn’t work. He tried out Royce O’Neale and that didn’t seem to be any better. There was a short stint that he used Eric Paschall for a little bit on Gordon and that actually seemed nice, but it didn’t really line up with Snyder’s preferred sub pattern. Then, when Nikola Jokic went out of the game it was Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside’s turn. I don’t really care right now — third game of the season — if they didn’t find the perfect answer. What I like was that Snyder was willing to try out different stuff and wasn’t waiting that long to do it.

