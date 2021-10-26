CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love, Allen guide Cavaliers to 99-87 win over Nuggets

By PAT GRAHAM
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER -- Kevin Love scored 22 points, Jarrett Allen recorded his second straight double-double and the Cleveland Cavaliers held off the Denver Nuggets 99-87 on Monday night. Allen finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds to help the Cavaliers start a five-game trip on the right note. This was on the...

firstsportz.com

Kevin Love Delivers Honest Opinion on Being Replaced by Rookie Evan Mobley in Cavaliers vs Nuggets

Safe to say, veteran Kevin Love has had a noteworthy start in the NBA 2021-22 Season. Not only has he been healthy and in fine shape but his performance has also been decent enough to inspire his troops. However ahead of Cavaliers vs Nuggets Love was replaced by rookie Evan Mobley who was the team’s third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the former delivered his honest opinion.
NBA
tucsonpost.com

Nuggets open season with impressive road win over Suns

The visiting Denver Nuggets used one of the Phoenix Suns' primary weapons against them Wednesday night, riding balanced scoring to a 110-98 victory over the defending Western Conference champions on Opening Night. Reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic led six players in double figures with 27 points for the Nuggets,...
NBA
chatsports.com

Denver Nuggets 87, Cleveland Cavaliers 99: Three Takeaways

A continuation of struggles on the offensive end caught up to the Denver Nuggets Monday night as they dropped the opener of a four-game week to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 99-87. 22 turnovers and cold shooting plagued Denver’s offense. A cold start on the offensive end sunk Denver in the opening...
NBA
Reuters

Nikola Jokic's big night guides Nuggets over Spurs

Nikola Jokic had 32 points and 16 rebounds, Monte Morris scored 13 points, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the San Antonio Spurs 102-96 on Friday night. Will Barton scored 12 points and JaMychal Green had 10 points off the bench for Denver, which won its home opener. Keldon Johnson...
NBA
chatsports.com

Nuggets fall to Cavaliers behind ugly 22-turnover night

As the turnovers mounted, the groans grew louder. The Nuggets treated the basketball without care en route to a 99-87 loss to Cleveland for their first defeat of the season. Their 22 turnovers led directly to 32 Cavaliers points, and the Nuggets, now 2-1, could never recover. “You’re playing a...
NBA
chatsports.com

Preview: Nuggets look to remain undefeated as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Denver Nuggets bring their 2-0 record back to Ball arena to host a young Cleveland Cavaliers team. Unlike the preseason, the Nuggets have come out of the gates with intensity and production on both ends of the floor. Although it’s only two games into the season, the Nuggets lead the league in field goal percentage at 52%. Usually for Denver, when their shots are falling that helps perk up the defense which has proven to be the case again this year. Through two games they are holding opponents to 97 PPG which won’t last, but it is a very good sign early in the season.
NBA
clevelandstar.com

Cavaliers hold on to defeat host Nuggets

Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 16 rebounds, Kevin Love scored 22 points, and the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Denver Nuggets 99-87 on Monday night. Collin Sexton scored 14 points, Lauri Markkanen had 12 points and Evan Mobley had 10 points and eight rebounds for Cleveland. Nikola Jokic finished...
NBA
Reuters

Nikola Jokic leads Nuggets to comeback win over Wolves

Nikola Jokic scored 26 points and pulled down 19 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets rallied for a 93-91 win over the host Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night in Minneapolis. Monte Morris added 16 points and five assists for Denver, which earned its second win in as many nights. Michael Porter...
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Kevin Love showcases improved health, familiar skills in stellar outing against Nuggets

Kevin Love's last several seasons have been disappointing to say the least. The former All-Star big man has played just 107 games since inking a five-year contract extension following LeBron James' second departure from Cleveland. He joined Team USA this offseason in an apparent attempt to launch a comeback, but eventually bowed out due to the calf injury that limited him last season. Rumors suggested that he'd wanted to leave the Cavaliers for a winning team, but his near-max salary made a trade impossible and he himself was reportedly uninterested in a buyout. All of that combined to paint a fairly grim picture of Love's NBA future.
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Recap: Turnovers plague Denver as Cavaliers hand them their first loss 99-87

If you were looking for a scapegoat in this game it was Denver’s frequent turnovers and their horrific three-point shooting. The score was close for the majority of the game but Denver continued to struggle in the same ways and finally, Cleveland capitalized on their mistakes to win in blowout fashion. This game was not lost because of a lack of energy, rather a lack of focus.
NBA
Deseret News

Analysis: Jazz remain undefeated after win over Nuggets

The Utah Jazz beat the Denver Nuggets 122-110 on Tuesday night to improve to 3-0 on the 2021-22 season. Aaron Gordon was really giving it to the Jazz, and Quin Snyder was more than willing to try different guys to defend him. He sent out Bojan Bogdanovic and that didn’t work. He tried out Royce O’Neale and that didn’t seem to be any better. There was a short stint that he used Eric Paschall for a little bit on Gordon and that actually seemed nice, but it didn’t really line up with Snyder’s preferred sub pattern. Then, when Nikola Jokic went out of the game it was Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside’s turn. I don’t really care right now — third game of the season — if they didn’t find the perfect answer. What I like was that Snyder was willing to try out different stuff and wasn’t waiting that long to do it.
NBA
Daily Herald

Denver Nuggets to take on the Memphis Grizzlies Monday

Denver Nuggets (4-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (3-3, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies face the Denver Nuggets. Memphis went 38-34 overall and 19-23 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Grizzlies averaged 26.9 assists per game on 42.8 made field goals last season.
NBA
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
