The conceptual photographic realism of Nebraska painter Neil Griess will be presented in the new exhibition Roam at the Nebraska Arts Council’s Fred Simon Gallery from Nov. 1, 2021-Jan. 7, 2022. Taking a long look at the prairie landscape through the lens of history and topography, Griess charges his images of the state’s wide rolling spaces with traces of the physical and cultural changes that mark the passage of time, the evolving social context of land use and the impacts of technology on it. His layered renderings, often at the rural-urban interface, expose the artist’s personal take on the real, virtual and imaginary American landscape[JF1] .

