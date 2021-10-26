CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jill Biden

Title of 'Dr.' recognizes well-earned achievement

 5 days ago

This is in response to the letter telling Dr. Jill Biden to get her title "correct" and stop...

Newswise

Dr. Elizabeth "Toby" Kellogg Receives the 2021 Asa Gray Award Recognizing a Lifetime of Achievements

Newswise — ST. LOUIS, MO – October 28, 2021, Elizabeth "Toby" Kellogg, PhD, Member and Robert E. King Distinguished Investigator, Donald Danforth Plant Science Center recently received the 2021 Asa Gray Award from The American Society of Plant Taxonomists (ASPT). The prestigious award is named after the most influential North American Botanist of the 19th Century and recognizes a lifetime of achievements in plant systematics.
Dr. Kiana Aran’s Achievements as a Biotech Leader Honored in 2021 Nature Research Awards for Inspiring Women in Science

Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) Associate Professor Dr. Kiana Aran and Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Cardea Bio was recently announced as the winner of the 2021 Nature Research Awards for Inspiring Women in Science in the Scientific Achievement category. The goal of the awards is to celebrate the achievements of women in STEM careers around the world.
