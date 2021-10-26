When will we get action to fight climate change?

Global warming is a threat that has quickly rose to the top of our problems, one that all of humanity faces as one. Global warming and its effects do not discriminate according to how developed, progressive, or wealthy your country may be. This problem affects the entire world and can only be dealt with if humanity comes together and starts working together before it's too late. Petroteq, an oil company, has taken the initiative and stepped ahead with some incredible solutions.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO