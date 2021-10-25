CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Making of Alec Baldwin movie is halted after fatal shooting

CBS 46
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an email to crew members, the movie's production team confirmed that...

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Alec Baldwin’s Rust stunt double accidentally fired two rounds before fatal shooting

A stunt double on the set of Rust reportedly fired two rounds of ammunition in an accident that was among a number of issues raised by crew members before actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer.Crew members on the New Mexico film set were in fact so concerned about safety conditions that some had walked off just hours before the Thursday incident, according to a new in-depth report.The Los Angeles Times, using its extensive network of Hollywood sources, spoke with several on-set witnesses to the production, a western called Rust filming on the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe....
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
CBS Minnesota

Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A vital crew member on the New Mexico film set where a woman was killed last week has deep Minnesota ties. Dave Halls, the assistant director on the movie “Rust,” lived and worked in Minnesota for many years. Court records say that Halls handed the actor Alec Baldwin a prop gun after shouting “cold gun” — a phrase on sets that means no live rounds. Baldwin fired the gun during a rehearsal, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and injuring director Joel Souza. Eric Howell is a Minnesota-based director and stuntman who’s worked with Halls on at least five sets. “It’s so sad,” Howell...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Production Team#Production Company#Law Enforcement
Fox News

‘Rust’ armorer breaks silence on Alec Baldwin shooting incident, blames producers for unsafe conditions

Hannah Gutierrez Reed spoke out to deny certain rumors about the on-set shooting involving Alec Baldwin that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead. Gutierrez Reed, the armorer on the set of "Rust" who was responsible for the safety and handling of firearms on the set, is currently a main focus of the investigation into the death of Hutchins, according to Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza. She was one of the very few people who handled the gun prior to Baldwin discharging it on set last Thursday.
MOVIES
The Independent

Alec Baldwin shooting: Witnesses say they complained previously about assistant director’s unsafe practices

The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin a loaded prop gun is an industry veteran who’d been the subject of safety complaints for at least two years, according to former on-set coworkers.Maggie Goll, an IATSE Local 44 prop maker and licensed pyrotechnician, told CNN that she’d worked with Mr Halls in 2019 and found that he failed to both hold safety meetings and consistently follow protocol when it came to announcing the presence of firearms on set.“The only reason the crew was made aware of a weapon’s presence was because the assistant prop master demanded Dave acknowledge and announce...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rust
Variety

Alec Baldwin Gives First On-Camera Comments on Halyna Hutchins Death: ‘She Was My Friend’

Alec Baldwin has given his first comments on-camera regarding the tragedy on the set of “Rust,” in which a prop gun held by the actor and producer accidentally discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. In an intense but polite conversation with paps on a roadside in Vermont, Baldwin addressed the fatal incident and explained his relationship with Hutchins. The video was distributed by TMZ. “She was my friend. The day I arrived in Santa Fe and started shooting I took her to dinner with Joel [Souza], the director,” Baldwin said. “We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Admits Alec Baldwin, Assistant Director David Halls & Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Are 'The Focus Of Investigation' In 'Rust' Shooting

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adam Mendoza is giving more details about the ongoing investigation into last week’s fatal shooting on set of Rust. On Thursday, October 21, Alec Baldwin, 63, was filming for the Western film when he pulled the trigger on a prop gun that was loaded with live ammunition, wounding director Joel Souza, 48, and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Halyna Hutchins' husband says Alec Baldwin has been 'very supportive' following fatal prop gun shooting

Halyna Hutchins' husband is speaking out following the tragic death of the cinematographer, who was killed by a fatal prop gun shooting on Thursday. Matthew Hutchins told Fox News on Friday, one day after his wife's death, that he has made contact with Alec Baldwin, who authorities say was the one who discharged the prop gun on the set in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
SANTA FE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy