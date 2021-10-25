Gov. Brian Kemp attacks Stacey Abrams, MLB in Braves congratulatory tweet

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe claimed that Stacey Abrams should be the governor of Georgia, accusing Brian Kemp (who ran for governor while also serving as secretary of state) of having "disenfranchised" more than 1 million Georgia voters in the state's 2018 gubernatorial election. "She would be the governor...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wasn’t willing to forgive and forget Saturday night after the Atlanta Braves eliminated the Los Angeles Dodgers and won the National League pennant. In a tweet posted shortly before midnight, while much of the Atlanta area was still celebrating the Braves’ 4-2 victory in Game 6 of the NL Championship Series – clinching the team’s first league title since 1999 – Kemp was recalling the events of the past summer, when Major League Baseball pulled its All-Star Game out of Atlanta and moved it to Denver in a dispute over Georgia’s new election law.
Brian Kemp (R-GA), Governor of Georgia joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss the Atlanta braves reaching the world series after the MLB pulled its All-Star Game out of Atlanta over Georgia’s election security law over the summer. Governor Kemp reacted to the Atlanta Braves securing a spot in the...
The Atlanta Braves advanced to the World Series Saturday night, but that didn’t stop Gov. Brian Kemp from taking shots at Stacey Abrams and Major League Baseball (MLB). The Braves won the National League Championship Series, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday night to face the Houston Astros in the Fall Classic. Gov. Kemp, however, decided to politicize the celebration to show he’s still upset the MLB moved the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta to Colorado due to Kemp’s elections restriction bill. At the same time, he falsely blamed voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams for the move.
After two and a half months of retirement, former Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks has picked up a new role: a member of the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission. Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Wilbanks, 79, to serve on the commission last week. The former superintendent wrapped up his...
ATLANTA — More Georgia families will be getting help from the state paying for child care under an initiative Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday. Starting Nov. 1, Georgia will expand its Childcare and Parent Services (CAPS) program by 10,000 children. The program currently serves 50,000 children from indigent and low-income families.
ATLANTA (WSAV) – Georgia’s Republican governor and attorney general have prepared a lawsuit aimed at the Biden administration’s COVID vaccine mandate for federal contractors. President Joe Biden in September introduced a sweeping plan to require businesses with 100 or more employees to prove they are vaccinated against COVID or produce a negative test weekly. But […]
MARIETTA — Georgia’s top elections administrator told the Marietta Rotary Club on Wednesday that “intellectual curiosity and intellectual honesty” from both sides of the aisle are needed to restore confidence in elections. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who was pressured and disparaged by former President Donald Trump after last year’s...
The Washington Post editorial board scolded Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe for casting doubt in the 2018 election defeat of Stacey Abrams. Abrams, who famously never conceded her Georgia gubernatorial loss against her Republican rival Brian Kemp, appeared alongside McAuliffe at a rally on Sunday hoping to energize the Democratic base ahead of next week’s election.
ATLANTA, GA – U.S. Congresswoman Stacey Abrams today made an outlandish claim that as a black woman in Georgia, she was not entitled to become governor of her state. The former congresswoman’s statement of minsinformation was made at a rally for progressive Democrat Terry McAuliffe. “I come from a state...
The Braves are doing anything but sticking to sports with their Game 6 National Anthem singer. Travis Tritt has made his COVID-19 vaccine stance very clear. Tritt is against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, so much so that he’s canceled dates on his own music tour for it. As a lifelong Braves fan and native of nearby Marietta, Georgia, Tritt was an easy choice for national anthem signer based on pure musical talent alone.
For a few weeks now, a factoid about the forthcoming vote in the Virginia governor’s race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin has seemed to spell certain doom for McAuliffe. “As others have pointed out, in 10 out of the last 11 gubernatorial elections in Virginia,” wrote The...
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series after finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night with a 4-2 win to win the NLCS 4-2, as well. It's the first time in 22 years the Braves will appear in the Fall Classic. The last time...
Former Florida football legend Tim Tebow praises Georgia but isn’t ready to dismiss his Gators in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. If anyone is going to beat Georgia in the regular season this year, it may be Florida. But Florida hasn’t been able to get out of their own...
The political organization led by Democratic titan Stacey Abrams is branching out into paying off medical debts. Fair Fight Action on Wednesday told The Associated Press that it has donated $1.34 million from its political action committee to the nonprofit organization RIP Medical Debt to wipe out debt with a face value of $212 million that is owed by 108,000 people in Georgia, Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
There’s more than just bragging rights on the line in the World Series. From Atlanta to Houston and all the way to Vegas, fans are looking to make a little bit of money off sports betting. That includes Angie Amon. The lifelong Braves fan says when her husband was in...
