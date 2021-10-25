CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Brian Kemp attacks Stacey Abrams, MLB in Braves congratulatory tweet

CBS 46
 5 days ago

fox40jackson.com

Braves pennant win prompts GOP’s Brian Kemp to jab at Stacey Abrams, MLB over Atlanta All-Star snub

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wasn’t willing to forgive and forget Saturday night after the Atlanta Braves eliminated the Los Angeles Dodgers and won the National League pennant. In a tweet posted shortly before midnight, while much of the Atlanta area was still celebrating the Braves’ 4-2 victory in Game 6 of the NL Championship Series – clinching the team’s first league title since 1999 – Kemp was recalling the events of the past summer, when Major League Baseball pulled its All-Star Game out of Atlanta and moved it to Denver in a dispute over Georgia’s new election law.
MLB
Black Enterprise

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Celebrates Atlanta Braves Winning N.L. Pennant By Falsely Blaming Stacey Abrams For MLB Boycott

The Atlanta Braves advanced to the World Series Saturday night, but that didn’t stop Gov. Brian Kemp from taking shots at Stacey Abrams and Major League Baseball (MLB). The Braves won the National League Championship Series, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday night to face the Houston Astros in the Fall Classic. Gov. Kemp, however, decided to politicize the celebration to show he’s still upset the MLB moved the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta to Colorado due to Kemp’s elections restriction bill. At the same time, he falsely blamed voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams for the move.
MLB
Athens Banner-Herald

Gov. Brian Kemp expanding child-care funding to more Georgia families

ATLANTA — More Georgia families will be getting help from the state paying for child care under an initiative Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday. Starting Nov. 1, Georgia will expand its Childcare and Parent Services (CAPS) program by 10,000 children. The program currently serves 50,000 children from indigent and low-income families.
GEORGIA STATE
Walton Tribune

Kemp taunts Abrams, MLB as Series comes to state snubbed for All-Star Game

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp wasted little time Saturday night to take a shot at a political rival and a sports league that attacked one of the most significant pieces of legislation he’s signed. Major League Baseball pulled its All-Star Game — planned for July at Truist Park in Cobb...
MLB
WSPA 7News

Gov. Kemp suing Biden administration over vaccine mandate for federal contractors

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Georgia’s Republican governor and attorney general have prepared a lawsuit aimed at the Biden administration’s COVID vaccine mandate for federal contractors. President Joe Biden in September introduced a sweeping plan to require businesses with 100 or more employees to prove they are vaccinated against COVID or produce a negative test weekly. But […]
ATLANTA, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Georgia SOS on Trump, Abrams, Fulton, new voter law and Kemp's censure

MARIETTA — Georgia’s top elections administrator told the Marietta Rotary Club on Wednesday that “intellectual curiosity and intellectual honesty” from both sides of the aisle are needed to restore confidence in elections. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who was pressured and disparaged by former President Donald Trump after last year’s...
GEORGIA STATE
fox40jackson.com

WaPo editorial board scolds Terry McAuliffe for casting doubt in Stacey Abrams’ 2018 election defeat

The Washington Post editorial board scolded Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe for casting doubt in the 2018 election defeat of Stacey Abrams. Abrams, who famously never conceded her Georgia gubernatorial loss against her Republican rival Brian Kemp, appeared alongside McAuliffe at a rally on Sunday hoping to energize the Democratic base ahead of next week’s election.
NORFOLK, VA
chatsports.com

Gov. Brian Kemp criticizes Major League Baseball over All-Star Game after Braves' NLCS victory

ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans took the Atlanta Braves National League Championship Series victory to dig at MLB and Democrats. Kemp was critical of Major League Baseball when it moved to re-locate its All-Star Game from Truist Park in Cobb County to Denver, Colorado, in response to a bill that made changes to election procedures in Georgia.
MLB
FanSided

Braves under fire for Game 6 national anthem singer

The Braves are doing anything but sticking to sports with their Game 6 National Anthem singer. Travis Tritt has made his COVID-19 vaccine stance very clear. Tritt is against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, so much so that he’s canceled dates on his own music tour for it. As a lifelong Braves fan and native of nearby Marietta, Georgia, Tritt was an easy choice for national anthem signer based on pure musical talent alone.
MLB
Washington Post

Black people, save the republic by saving Virginia — again

For a few weeks now, a factoid about the forthcoming vote in the Virginia governor’s race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin has seemed to spell certain doom for McAuliffe. “As others have pointed out, in 10 out of the last 11 gubernatorial elections in Virginia,” wrote The...
VIRGINIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is the owner of the Atlanta Braves?

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series after finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night with a 4-2 win to win the NLCS 4-2, as well. It's the first time in 22 years the Braves will appear in the Fall Classic. The last time...
MLB
AL.com

Stacey Abrams group donates $1.34 million to erase medical debt of people in Alabama, 4 other states

The political organization led by Democratic titan Stacey Abrams is branching out into paying off medical debts. Fair Fight Action on Wednesday told The Associated Press that it has donated $1.34 million from its political action committee to the nonprofit organization RIP Medical Debt to wipe out debt with a face value of $212 million that is owed by 108,000 people in Georgia, Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE

