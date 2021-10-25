Braves fans come together to send team off to game 1 of World Series in Texas

The Brewers were given an out that they did not deserve, thus limiting the Braves scoring in the bottom of the fourth inning. Adam Duvall is very, very involved in the Braves miscues so far in Game 4, even if this one wasn’t remotely his fault. Duvall made a terrible...
Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series after finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night with a 4-2 win to win the NLCS 4-2, as well. It's the first time in 22 years the Braves will appear in the Fall Classic. The last time...
Baseball fans are about to see more of Joc Pederson over the next week as his Atlanta Braves get set to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. There is something fans should know about him: he just started wearing a pearl necklace during games. Yes, beginning last week, Pederson...
The Atlanta Braves received a brutal injury update on starting pitcher Charlie Morton after he left Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves got off to a tremendous start to Game 1 of the World Series, taking an early 5-0 lead over the Houston Astros. But, they received some awful news after starting pitcher Charlie Morton was removed from the game in the third inning with an apparent injury. As it turns out, the ailment is a serious one.
ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud has been on fire through the first three games of the World Series. Turns out some of his current hot streak may be attributed to a borrowed bat and lots of doughnuts.
Houston Astros star Carlos Correa knows the pressure is on them to perform and deliver in a crucial World Series Game 4 against the Atlanta Braves. While it’s not a do-or-die match, he understands that they need to get the win no matter what. According to Corrrea, the World Series...
After the Braves blew a 5-2 lead, thanks in part to decisions made by manager Brian Snitker, fans were calling for him to be fired in a fit of rage. The Atlanta Braves entered the bottom of the eighth inning with thoughts of a World Series appearance already dancing through their head. They had a 2-0 series lead and a 5-2 lead over the Dodgers in Dodger Stadium in Game 3. All they needed to do was close it out.
LOS ANGELES — Braves ace Max Fried will start on Thursday in what could be the game to send Atlanta to the World Series. And it happens to be against the team he grew up cheering for. Fried was born and raised in Santa Monica, California. Just 15 miles from...
ATLANTA — Braves fans gathered Monday to send off the team with a bang as the team headed off to Houston for the World Series!. The Heavy Hitters, Tomahawk Team, and BLOOPER were packed with the fans outside of the Third Base Gate on Battery Avenue for the sendoff. Fans...
ATLANTA — Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. The Braves won the best-of-seven series four games...
ATLANTA — The Braves are ready to party like it’s 1999 as they head off to the World Series for the first time in 22 years. The Houston Astros are getting home field advantage in Houston for the first two games in the best-of-seven World Series. [World Series schedule: Here’s...
ATLANTA (CBS46) — If or when the Braves win the World Series championship, fans will own the bragging rights. But, there's something everyone can own and that is a piece of the team. If you did not know, the Braves are a publicly traded stock. However, not everyone is interested...
HOUSTON - Many sports fans feel they can’t pick their favorite teams, they’re born into their fandom. Some, though, wish they could pick their opponents. No doubt, the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros are motivated by their own championship ambitions heading into the 2021 World Series, which begins Tuesday. Fans, however, like to follow storylines.
ATLANTA (CBS46) — In a year that saw the loss of a baseball icon, you couldn't have written a more compelling tory for the Braves World Series run. Back in January, Braves legend Hank Aaron passed away, but his legacy lives on. Before today's game, the Braves and Major League...
Comments / 0