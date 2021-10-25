CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves fans come together to send team off to game 1 of World Series in Texas

CBS 46
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of excited fans made their way out to Truist Park...

www.cbs46.com

FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is the owner of the Atlanta Braves?

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series after finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night with a 4-2 win to win the NLCS 4-2, as well. It's the first time in 22 years the Braves will appear in the Fall Classic. The last time...
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Charlie Morton’s injury update even worse than imagined

The Atlanta Braves received a brutal injury update on starting pitcher Charlie Morton after he left Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves got off to a tremendous start to Game 1 of the World Series, taking an early 5-0 lead over the Houston Astros. But, they received some awful news after starting pitcher Charlie Morton was removed from the game in the third inning with an apparent injury. As it turns out, the ailment is a serious one.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

READ: Braves star Joc Pederson pens powerful letter to Atlanta

ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
MLB
FanSided

Braves fans want Brian Snitker fired for blowing Game 3 against Dodgers

After the Braves blew a 5-2 lead, thanks in part to decisions made by manager Brian Snitker, fans were calling for him to be fired in a fit of rage. The Atlanta Braves entered the bottom of the eighth inning with thoughts of a World Series appearance already dancing through their head. They had a 2-0 series lead and a 5-2 lead over the Dodgers in Dodger Stadium in Game 3. All they needed to do was close it out.
MLB
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Braves finish off Dodgers, move on to World Series

ATLANTA — Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. The Braves won the best-of-seven series four games...
MLB
fox5atlanta.com

Some Astros fans are glad to face the Braves in the World Series

HOUSTON - Many sports fans feel they can’t pick their favorite teams, they’re born into their fandom. Some, though, wish they could pick their opponents. No doubt, the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros are motivated by their own championship ambitions heading into the 2021 World Series, which begins Tuesday. Fans, however, like to follow storylines.
MLB
CBS 46

Hank Aaron to be honored before game 3 of World Series

ATLANTA (CBS46) — In a year that saw the loss of a baseball icon, you couldn't have written a more compelling tory for the Braves World Series run. Back in January, Braves legend Hank Aaron passed away, but his legacy lives on. Before today's game, the Braves and Major League...
MLB

